Two men charged in Channel deaths investigation

People thought to be migrants were rescued by the RNLI on Tuesday [PA Media]

Two men have been charged with immigration offences after an investigation into the deaths of five migrants, including a child, in the English Channel.

Three men, a woman and a seven-year-old girl died in a crush on board a boat carrying 112 people on Tuesday.

Tajdeen Adbulaziz Juma, from Sudan, and Yien Both, from South Sudan, have both been remanded in custody.

They are due to appear at Folkestone Magistrates' Court later.

The charged men are both aged 22 and accused of attempting to arrive in the UK without valid entry clearance.

Mr Both has also been charged with assisting unlawful immigration.

A third man, 18, from Sudan, was arrested earlier this week and has been bailed pending further inquiries.

The vessel got into trouble early on Tuesday morning after leaving Wimereux in northern France, and police witnessed people entering the water from the overcrowded boat.

It was one of several small boats which left France at about 03:00 local time.

Some 49 people were rescued but 58 others opted to remain in the boat and continue towards the UK, the coastguard said in a statement.