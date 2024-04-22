Two men charged with spying for China after 'supplying information useful to enemy'

Two men have been charged with spying for China after allegedly supplying information which could be "useful to an enemy".

Christopher Berry, 32, of Witney, Oxfordshire, and Christopher Cash, 29, of Whitechapel, London, were charged under the Official Secrets Act after a counterterrorism investigation.

It is alleged that between December 2021 and February 2023, the men obtained, recorded and published information "for a purpose prejudicial to the safety or interests of the state" and which could be "directly or indirectly, useful to an enemy".

The men have been bailed and will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday.

