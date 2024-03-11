Two men facing attempted murder, other charges following Millbrook emergency alert

Officers from several RCMP detachments, along with Truro police, flooded the Millbrook area in search of the suspects. (Jeorge Sadi/CBC - image credit)

Two men from Millbrook, N.S., are facing a slew of charges including two counts of attempted murder for a series of incidents on Saturday afternoon in the community.

RCMP were called to Millbrook around 3:30 p.m. for a report of gunshots. That prompted them to issue an alert, warning people to shelter in place and lock their doors and windows.

RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said the first officers to arrive on the scene found that two men had forced their way into a home where a shot was fired. The pair then fled on foot. A short time later, according to police, the suspects entered another home where they assaulted another man.

Officers from several RCMP detachments, along with Truro police, flooded the Millbrook area in search of the suspects.

"The first victim was the 31-year-old Millbrook man who was shot in the foot," Tremblay said. "So he attended hospital."

The second victim, who had been assaulted, was a 23-year-old man from Millbrook, he said.

Victims, suspects known to each other: police

Tremblay said the victims and the suspects are known to one another.

Two shotguns were seized but Tremblay said it's too soon to determine whether they were the weapons used in the offences.

The man responsible for the worst mass shooting in Canada's modern history travelled through the Millbrook area in April 2020 after killing 22 people. RCMP were criticized following that deadly rampage for failing to provide enough warnings to the public.

"It's always a concern whenever there all firearms involved or reports of shots fired, regardless of the community they're in," Tremblay said.

"And that's why we're issuing emergency alerts to the public as soon as we know that there's a threat to the public and then multiple officers are dispatched to the area."

