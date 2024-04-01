Two sports apparel brands plan to open first NC stores at Charlotte Premium Outlets

Two sport apparel retailers will make their North Carolina debuts at Charlotte Premium Outlets this summer.

Greg Norman and Huk are the latest apparel brands joining over 100 stores at the upscale Simon-owned southwest Charlotte shopping center, off Interstate 485, Simon said in a news release Monday.

About Greg Norman

Founded in 1992, the Greg Norman performance apparel is inspired by the star golfer.

The store expects to open Aug. 1 across from Levi’s, according to Charlotte Premium Outlet’s website.

About Huk

Huk is a performance apparel for sport fishing. The store is expected to open June 1, according to the center’s website, across from Polo Ralph Lauren.

More additions at Charlotte Premium Outlets

Other recent openings at Charlotte Premium Outlets are:

▪ Simply Southern, a clothing and accessories retailer, near Puma and Express.

▪ Cuzzo’s Cuisine opened in December in the food court. For three years every Saturday, Cuzzo’s had parked its food truck at the shopping center off Interstate 485.

Charlotte Premium Outlets, at 5428 New Fashion Way in Steele Creek, has 107 stores, according to its website.

Here’s what’s new at SouthPark mall

Charlotte’s two other Simon-owned shopping center’s also have new store openings planned. At SouthPark mall:

▪ Bally, a Swiss luxury brand shoe and apparel accessories retailer will open across from David Yurman.

▪ Boss, men’s tailored suits, on the upper level near Belk.

▪ Breitling, maker of high-precision timepieces, will open near the fountain courtyard.

▪ Diptyque, a French perfumer for people and the home, plus scented skincare products and decorative objects.

▪ Ray Ban eyewear will open near fountain court.

▪ Tudor, a Swiss watchmaker known for its mechanical watches, will open next to Fink’s Jewelers.

▪ Vineyard Vines, clothing and accessories store for women, children and men, will open near center court.

▪ Vuori, a Coastal California-style performance apparel, will open next to Sephora.

Another store, Zara, a trendy Spanish fashion retailer, will open at the mall by 2025 as part of a larger U.S. expansion plan, The Charlotte Observer previously reported..

SouthPark, at 4400 Sharon Road, has 169 stores and restaurants.

Here’s what’s new at Concord Mills mall

At Concord Mills:

▪ Ice Box Jewelers will open near Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

▪ Royal Reflections nail salon will open next to LensCrafters.

Concord Mills at 8111 Concord Mills Blvd., just northeast of Charlotte, has 181 stores.