Two teenage boys die after being stabbed in attack 'by a number of people' in Bristol

Two boys have died in a stabbing attack in Bristol (PA Archive)

Two teenage boys have died after being stabbed in an attack by a group of people who fled the scene in a car in south Bristol.

The pair, aged 15 and 16, were attacked in Ilminster Avenue, in Knowle West, at about 11.20pm on Saturday.

A 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and are in custody.

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: “Police arrived at the scene within minutes of the first call and did what they could to provide first aid.

“The victims sustained stab wounds and were taken to two hospitals – Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children – by ambulance, where they sadly died in the early hours of this morning (Sunday January 28).

“An investigation into the incident is being led by our major crime investigation team. Two arrests have already been made – a 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy. They remain in police custody.

“A vehicle has also been seized.

“Formal identification of the victims has not yet taken place and a forensic post-mortem will be carried out in due course.”

Detectives are keen to speak to passengers on a bus which was on Ilminster Avenue at the time of the attack.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres said: “This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident where two young boys, who had their whole lives ahead of them, have sadly died.

“Our collective thoughts are with their families at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to the families to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation.

“A cordon is in place on Ilminster Avenue between Newquay Road and Tavistock Road, and members of the public can expect to see a large police presence as forensic searches and other inquiries are conducted.

“There are a significant number of properties within the cordon and we would like to apologise for the disruption caused, but we hope people understand the importance of the work being carried out.

Story continues

“House-to-house inquiries are under way and CCTV and doorbell footage continues to be gathered.

“We have also identified several witnesses who we will be taking statements from. Detectives are particularly keen to speak with passengers on a bus which was on Ilminster Avenue at the time of the incident.

“The neighbourhood policing team will be setting up a mobile police station near the scene. We encourage anyone with any concerns or questions to speak to any of the officers. High-visibility patrols will also be carried out to provide reassurance to the community.”