Two teenagers found guilty of transgender schoolgirl Brianna Ghey's murder

A boy and girl have been found guilty of the murder of transgender teenager Brianna Ghey in a park near Warrington.

Brianna, 16, was stabbed with a hunting knife 28 times in her head, neck, chest and back after being lured by the pair to Linear Park, Culcheth, in Cheshire, on the afternoon of February 11.

Her killers, identified only as girl X and boy Y, both now aged 16 but 15 at the time, had denied murder and each blamed the other for the fatal stabbing, described as "horrific" by detectives.

Intelligent, "high functioning" and coming from normal backgrounds, the trial heard the pair had a fascination for violence, torture and murder and had planned the killing for weeks, detailed in a handwritten murder plan and phone messages found by detectives.

A jury of seven men and five women convicted the two on Wednesday following a four-week trial at Manchester Crown Court.

Girl X fantasised about killing Brianna, in a message to Boy Y, saying: "I want to stab her at least once even if she's dead jus coz its fun lol."

She enjoyed watching "snuff" and killing videos on the dark web, the trial was told.

Girl X also compiled notes on serial killers, including Richard Ramirez, known as the Night Stalker, and the notorious cannibal, Jeffrey Dahmer.

Boy Y has been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder and is non-verbal and girl X has traits of autism and ADHD.

The pair drew up a "kill list" of four other children before settling on Brianna as the target.

After arresting the teenagers, police found the handwritten note detailing their plan to kill Brianna in girl X's bedroom and hundreds of messages between the pair, outlining the plans to kill Brianna and others.

Deputy chief crown prosecutor Ursula Doyle, of CPS Mersey-Cheshire, said: "This has been one of the most distressing cases I have ever dealt with. The planning, the violence and the age of the killers is beyond belief. Brianna Ghey was subjected to a frenzied and ferocious attack and was stabbed 28 times in broad daylight, in a public park.

"Girl X and Boy Y appear to have been a deadly influence on each other and turned their dark fantasies about murder into a reality. The extensive messages between the two, planning and plotting to kill people, talking of murder, torture and cruelty, were difficult to read."

Brianna's heartbroken mother said she will never get over the death of her "fearless" daughter, which has left a hole in her heart.

"She was fearless to be whoever she wanted to be," she told the BBC.

"She wanted to identify as a female, and she wanted to wear girls' school uniform. She just did it - it wasn't a hurdle at all for her."

"The only way I can describe it is, there's a hole in my heart," she said of her loss. "I know for a fact I will never get over this."

Ms Doyle said the messages between the killers "provided a terrifying insight into the minds of the two defendants - but also revealed the detailed planning of their attack and subsequent attempts to cover it up. The case posed a unique set of challenges for prosecutors, not least of the defendants' young age and their additional vulnerabilities.

"To ensure a fair trial and deliver a sound conviction, the CPS worked with all parties - including the police, courts and defence team - to make sure facilities such as video links, a transcribing service and communications specialists were in place.

"I want to thank Brianna's family for the courage and dignity that they have shown throughout this case. I hope today's verdict brings some solace, and our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time."

Outside court following the verdict, Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans, head of crime at Cheshire Police, said: "I'm not sure fun is the word, but I think they killed her because they wanted to prove that they could, or that sort of thirst for killing.

"I don't think there was any motive behind it so possibly, fun? Enjoyment is the right word."

Mr Evans branded the killers "arrogant" believing they would not be caught as girl X claimed the local police were "sh**e".

"There's more than an element of, 'you won't get caught' you see in the text messages," he said.

"I think that they are both really intelligent kids and you look at the backgrounds, they're quite high functioning.

"I think that's brought a level of arrogance, or certainly confidence.

"I don't ever think they imagined we'd recover those text messages.

Trial Judge Mrs Justice Yip is now to discuss with counsel when the defendants, both facing mandatory jail terms for life, will be sentenced.

Using their first names, the judge told Girl X and Boy Y: "I'm sure you probably already know that I have to impose a life sentence.

"What I will have to decide is the minimum amount of time you will be required to serve before you can be considered for release.

"I am going to see what other steps need to be taken before I sentence."