U.K. students on school trip left stranded after bus fire in Banff National Park

RCMP responded to a tour bus fire on Monday that left 60 people stranded near Lake Louise, Alta. (Jeff Stapleton/CBC - image credit)

Students on an international school ski trip were left stranded Monday afternoon after a tour bus caught fire in Banff National Park.

The tour bus was transporting 60 passengers — including 48 students from Tonbridge, England — when the fire broke out near the Ice Field Parkway, close to Lake Louise, Alta.

RCMP said they received a call at around 5 p.m. about the incident and responded along with the local fire department and emergency services.

Those left stranded sheltered at a lodge until another bus came and took them to their destination.

The cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical, RCMP said.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported.