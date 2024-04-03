U.K. students on school trip left stranded after bus fire in Banff National Park
Students on an international school ski trip were left stranded Monday afternoon after a tour bus caught fire in Banff National Park.
The tour bus was transporting 60 passengers — including 48 students from Tonbridge, England — when the fire broke out near the Ice Field Parkway, close to Lake Louise, Alta.
RCMP said they received a call at around 5 p.m. about the incident and responded along with the local fire department and emergency services.
Those left stranded sheltered at a lodge until another bus came and took them to their destination.
The cause of the fire is believed to be mechanical, RCMP said.
There were no injuries or fatalities reported.