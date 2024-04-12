U.S. officials warn attack by Iran for Israel strike could come very soon without warning

WASHINGTON — The U.S. is moving more troops to the Middle East to prepare for an attack by Iran on Israeli or western interests that could come very soon and without warning, two senior officials said Friday.

Iran's leaders have vowed to attack Israel after an airstrike in Damascus on the Iranian embassy compound killed seven Iranians. Iran blames Israel for the attack, while Israel has not acknowledged publicly whether it conducted it. Israeli leaders, however, have warned that they will respond to any military action by Iran.

On Thursday, the State Department issued a security alert for U.S. government employees in Israel. The warning noted that incidents can take place without warnring and "can change quickly depending on the political situation and recent events." Employees and their families have been restricted from personal travel outside major metropolitan areas in Israel.

One week ago, administration officials had said an Iranian attack was potentially imminent. When that did not happen, an attack after Ramadan had been deemed more likely.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US. moves troops to Middle East for Iran strike that is expected soon