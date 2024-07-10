U.S. President Joe Biden to host world leaders for dinner at NATO summit

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is heading to a dinner at the White House this evening, as the U.S. president hosts NATO leaders.

Joe Biden's health has been under international scrutiny since a disastrous debate performance last month against Donald Trump.

Biden's team has said the president is sharpest earlier in the day and tries to avoid events after 8 p.m., but that is when dinner is set to begin.

Trudeau dodged a question from reporters Tuesday about whether he has concerns with the president's health.

The prime minister is in Washington for the three-day NATO summit where Ukraine's ongoing battle with Russia is taking top billing.

The 32 allies are set to gather for a North Atlantic Council meeting after a welcome ceremony this afternoon.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2024.

The Canadian Press