Is Uber really cheaper than a St. John's cab? The answer might surprise you

What's cheaper — Uber, Jiffy or City Wide? We took them all to find out.
What's cheaper — Uber, Jiffy or City Wide? We took them all to find out.

Uber's here, but it's not yet clear how the ride-hailing platform will affect cab companies, taxi driver income or ride availability in metro St. John's.

The global company launched its service this week in Newfoundland and Labrador's most populated area, altering the transportation landscape in a place that's only ever known traditional taxis.

It's also not clear what differences — if any — customers will encounter, especially now that the city's two major cab companies offer their own apps, with which riders can book, cancel and track drivers.

CBC News took a few rides around the city this week to compare experiences, and find out whether all the hype about Uber is warranted — and whether the ride-hailing app is really as affordable as it's been made out to be.

Jiffy Cabs

Memorial University to downtown, estimated cost:

Uber: $12.15

Jiffy: $13.80

City Wide: $13.80 

 

Jiffy Cabs's app isn't quite as spiffy as Uber's.

It refused my payment — leaving me bewildered and forced to pay by credit inside the car instead — but took less than a minute to connect to a driver without another hitch. Not flashy, maybe, but perfectly simple.

In typical Jiffy fashion, the cab pulled up almost before my colleague Abby Cole and I had time to get out the front door, taking us a mere three minutes and 51 seconds from ordering the ride to piling inside.

Abby struggled to buckle in, grappling with a sticky seat belt button, as I launched into a torrent of questions.

"Are you mad Uber's here?" I asked the driver, leaning forward on the well-worn, water-stained seat — clean enough, but battered in a classically Jiffy Cabs way.

St. John's staple Jiffy Cabs offered us a speedy, reliable ride.

St. John's staple Jiffy Cabs offered us a speedy, reliable ride. (CBC)

No, my driver replied. After a few more questions, the shy man warmed up somewhat. He hadn't been driving a cab for very long, and would consider driving for Uber if the money was better. He said he worried a bit about the international ride-hailing company stealing away customers.

True to its reputation, the car arrived at our destination quickly and safely, careening only slightly around a couple of corners.

The final cost, not including tip, was $17 — more than 40 per cent higher than Uber's quote, and over $3 more than Jiffy's app estimated.

Comfort: ★★★★✰

Cleanliness: ★★★★✰

Driver friendliness: ★★★★✰

Speed of arrival: ★★★★★

Price accuracy: ★★★✰✰

Uber

Downtown to Airport Heights, estimated cost:

Uber: $18.28

Jiffy: $21

City Wide: $20.50

Our Uber — one of five cars on the map on a Wednesday afternoon — arrived in under three minutes.

"My very first Uber!" I yelled, climbing into the driver's pristine sedan.

"And you're my second-ever client!" he yelled back.

Our trip to Airport Heights flew by as we chatted. He likes people and driving, he says. And despite his middle-class, double-income household, the rising cost of living had forced him to pick up extra work. Driving for Uber seemed like a no-brainer.

But does it pay all right?

"No!," he yells.

Uber has moved into St. John's, paving the way for ride-hailing services beyond the traditional taxi.

After gas and insurance? Maybe $10 an hour. And getting in at Uber was a rigorous process, he said, requiring background checks, a clean driving record and a recent vehicle inspection.

But like so many of us these days, he has few options but to work a second job.

As we climbed out of the car, a notification popped up on my phone. Uber charged my card $21.02 for the trip — almost $3 more than the app initially said it would cost.

And unlike a traditional taxi, I didn't know that until I'd already paid.

Comfort: ★★★★★

Cleanliness: ★★★★★

Driver friendliness: ★★★★★

Speed of arrival: ★★★★★

Price accuracy: ★★★✰✰

City Wide Taxi

Airport Heights to Memorial University, estimated cost:

Uber: $16.79

Jiffy: $19.50

City Wide: $19.50

Newfound Cabs, operating through the City Wide Taxi app, took over eight minutes to arrive, but booking the ride was easy and hassle-free.

Our driver said he wasn't afraid of Uber but he knew a few cabbies already preparing to jump ship and join the "dark side" if Uber started to take over the market.

It's not fair for taxi companies, he said, which face more regulations and red tape than Uber.

Are you nervous? I asked.

No, he said, smiling — there aren't enough cars driving for Uber yet to worry. And they get to use a new app-based dispatch system — a major step up from getting directions from a frazzled employee back at headquarters, barking out directions in a thick Newfoundland accent.

Besides, he said, laughing, Newfoundlanders are creatures of tradition — just because Uber's here doesn't mean they'll break old habits.

Comfort: ★★★★✰

Cleanliness: ★★★★★

Driver friendliness: ★★★★★

Speed of arrival: ★★★★✰

Price accuracy: ★★★★★

The takeaway

For short-haul rides, Uber's estimated price differences compared with local cabs were negligible.

And in the end, our Uber ride ended up costing more than what both Jiffy and City Wide quoted us for the same route by two cents — meaning we might've been better off taking a cab after all.

