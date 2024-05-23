UCLA's police chief 'reassigned temporarily' after campus protests on Israel-Hamas war

The University of California, Los Angeles has "temporarily" reassigned the school's police chief following protests and violent clashes on campus over Israel's war in Gaza.

Former police chief John Thomas was reassigned Monday, and Gawin Gibson is now acting chief of the UCPD.

UCLA is a public land-grand research university located in Los Angeles. The school has over 46,000 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled, per the university's records.

Mary Osako, UCLA's vice chancellor for strategic communications, said in a statement shared with USA TODAY that the reassignment comes as UCLA's Office of Campus Safety examines security processes.

“As we said on May 5, UCLA created a new Office of Campus Safety that is leading a thorough examination of our security processes aimed at enhancing the wellbeing and safety of our community,” Osako said in the statement.

According to the Los Angles Times, Thomas allegedly canceled requests for outside police assistance and failed to provide a safety plan to UCLA before violence broke out between Israel supporters and pro-Palestinian protestors on April 30.

Campus protests: Amid campus protests, organizers with past ties to Hamas support also emerge

UCLA chancellor to testify before Congressional committee on campus antisemitism

In a message to campus posted Monday, UCLA Chancellor Gene D. Block said he is testifying before a Congressional committee this week on the topic of antisemitism on college campuses.

"I will speak honestly, and personally, about the challenges UCLA faces and the impact of this pernicious form of hate," Block wrote. "I will continue to insist that antisemitism – as well as Islamophobia, anti-Arab hate and any form of bigotry, hostility or discrimination – is antithetical to our values, corrosive to our community and not to be tolerated."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UCLA police chief John Thomas reassigned after campus protests

