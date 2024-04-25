UK cash-for-bottle deposit scheme delayed until 2027

The UK's bottle deposit and return scheme (DRS) will be delayed until 2027, four years later than planned.

Ministers blamed the Welsh government for wanting to include glass in the scheme - which the UK government opposes.

Charities said the delay "makes a mockery" of the government's environmental commitments.

The beleaguered scheme would reward consumers recycling bottles with money or vouchers.

"Additional time will be needed to efficiently and effectively roll out the schemes across the UK," Environment Minister Robbie Moore said.

"The DRS will go live in October 2027."

All four UK nations have been working together to try and agree a joint approach to the schemes, with public consultations in 2019 and 2021.

At first, the Scottish and Welsh governments wanted to include glass in the scheme, in addition to plastic and metal. Both devolved governments have plans for their own deposit return schemes, which would integrate with the national plans.

But the UK government disagreed, saying including glass would be too complicated and expensive.

"Including glass in any UK DRS will create undue complexity for the drinks industry," Mr Moore said.

The Scottish scheme was due to have started by now, but ministers north of the border were warned their plans could contravene the UK Internal Markets Act.

The UK government later offered an exemption from the act but only if glass was excluded.

That position led to angry recriminations and eventually an announcement from Scotland's former circular economy minister, Lorna Slater, of a further delay until at least October 2025.

But the Welsh government still wants glass included in its plans, something the UK government blames for the further delay to the national scheme.

The latest two-year delay "makes a mockery" of the government's commitment to take action on plastic waste, Rudy Schulkind of Greenpeace UK told the edie website.

"Our neighbours in Europe have been running DRS schemes successfully for years," he said.

"Sadly, this government is all too willing to sacrifice bold action to tackle the climate crisis at the altar of vested interests."

Steve Hynd, policy manager for plastic pollution charity City to Sea, said the delay on the law left him "with a feeling of sadness, and frustration".

The DRS has been hit by repeated delays since it was first announced by then-Environment Secretary Michael Gove in 2018.

It was meant to launch in August 2023, before being pushed back to 2024, then 2025, and now 2027.