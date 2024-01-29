Kinlochewe in Scottish Highlands records warmest ever January temperature as mercury hits 19.6C

(PA)

A new provisional UK record for the highest maximum temperature on a January day has been recorded in northern Scotland, the Met Office said.

Kinlochewe recorded 19.6C on Sunday, the agency said.

The temperature, if confirmed, would also be the record for a winter’s day in Scotland.

In a post on X, the Met Office said: “There has provisionally been a new UK January daily max temperature record set today at Kinlochewe where the temperature reached 19.6C.

“This beats the previous January UK record of 18.3C set at Inchmarlo and Aboyne in 2003 and Aber in 1958 and 1971.”

As well as potentially setting the record, Kinlochewe was also covered by a yellow weather warning for wind.

The warning was in place for the north-west highlands and Outer Hebrides between 11am and 5pm.

Elsewhere, Scotland’s central belt and the eastern coast of Northern Ireland were already under a yellow wind warning, due to last between 10am and 8pm.