Ukraine court orders agriculture minister to be taken into custody

KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian court ordered on Friday for Agriculture Minister Mykola Solsky to be taken into custody over allegations of his involvement in an illegal acquisition of state-owned land worth about $7 million.

Solsky denies the allegations, which relate to events in 2017-2021, before he started as agriculture minister in March 2022. The judge set bail at 75.7 million hryvnias ($1.9 million).

Solsky tendered his resignation letter on Thursday but technically remains in his post until parliament considers his request. He is the first known minister under President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to be named a suspect in a corruption case.

(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk and Olena Harmash; Editing by Himani Sarkar)