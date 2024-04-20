Ukraine drone attack sets ablaze Russian fuel depot, hits susbtations, Kyiv source says

Tom Balmforth and Olena Harmash
·2 min read

By Tom Balmforth and Olena Harmash

KYIV (Reuters) - Ukraine attacked eight Russian regions with dozens of long-range strike drones early on Saturday, setting ablaze a fuel depot and hitting three power substations, an intelligence source in Kyiv told Reuters.

The overnight attack, which was confirmed by the defence ministry in Moscow, comes amid a Russian airstrike campaign that has battered Ukraine's energy system and pounded its cities with missiles and drones in recent weeks.

Facing mounting pressure on the battlefield more than two years since Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukraine has tried to find a pressure point against the Kremlin by targeting oil refineries and energy facilities inside Russia using drones.

"At least three electrical substations and a fuel storage base were hit, where fires ignited," the Ukrainian source said, citing social media videos showing fires raging at different locations.

The source said the facilities were targeted for supporting Russian military industrial production.

Russia's defence ministry said it shot down 50 Ukrainian drones, including 26 in the Belgorod region, 10 in the Bryansk region, eight in Kursk region, two in Tula region as well as one in each of the regions of Smolensk, Ryazan, Kaluga and Moscow.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of Russia's Belgorod region which borders Ukraine, said two civilians were killed as the result of the drone attack.

The governor of Russia's western Smolensk region said the drone strike attacked a fuel energy facility in the Kardym region, hitting a reservoir with fuel and oil lubricants.

"As a result of the work of air defence forces, the aircraft were shot down. However, as a result of falling debris, a tank with fuel and oil lubricants caught fire," he said, adding that firefighters were battling to put out the blaze.

It was not clear if anyone had been hurt, he said.

Almost 26 months since the 2022 invasion, Russia is slowly advancing in eastern Ukraine and has ramped up its bombardments of cities and towns behind the front lines.

Just this year, Ukraine had been attacked by almost 1,200 missiles, more than 1,500 drones and 8,500 guided bombs amid a slowdown in Western military assistance, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.

Unable to rapidly produce long-range missiles and with limited access to those made by Western allies, Kyiv has focused on developing long-range strike drones to hit back. Russia has a sprawling arsenal of missiles and drones.

The overnight drone attack was a joint operation conducted by the Ukraine's SBU security service, the GUR military intelligence agency and the Special Operations Forces, the source said.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth, writing by Olena Harmash; Editing by Toby Chopra)

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Ukraine is losing its war against Russia. Here's what its defeat might look like.

    Russia is poised to seize control of more of Ukraine this year as US aid runs low.

  • Trump forced to listen silently to people insulting him as he trades a cocoon of adulation for court

    NEW YORK (AP) — He seems "selfish and self-serving,” said one woman. The way he carries himself in public "leaves something to be desired," said another. His “negative rhetoric and bias," said another man, is what is “most harmful." Over the past week, Donald Trump has been forced to sit inside a frigid New York courtroom and listen to a parade of potential jurors in his criminal hush money trial share their unvarnished assessments of him. It’s been a dramatic departure for the former president

  • Fact Check: People Are Claiming Trump Never Attended His Children's Graduations. Here's What We Found

    The former president's complaint that he might be unable to attend his son Barron's high school graduation due to his trial spawned misinformation.

  • First known test dogfight between AI and human pilot carried out, US military says

    The world's first known combat between a human pilot and a fighter jet controlled by AI has been carried out in California, the US military has said. In a drill over Edwards Air Force Base, the pair of F-16 fighter jets flew at speeds of up to 1,200mph and got as close as 600 metres during aerial combat, also known as dogfighting. One was manned, while the other jet was a modified version of the F-16, called the X-62A, or VISTA (variable in-flight simulator test aircraft).

  • How Trump Screwed Up His Lawyers’ Ability to Do Their Jobs

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty Donald Trump’s antics are finally catching up with him.That is, of course, true in the New York criminal trial as a whole, where Trump may be found guilty of past misconduct. But Trump’s antics are also catching up with him in a narrower, but quite meaningful way.In the New York case, the prosecutors said Thursday that they would not be providing to Trump’s legal team the names of the first three witnesses that the prosecutors would be calling to tes

  • More than half of the US Air Force's B-2 stealth bombers just staged a mass fly-off

    Photos show the mass fly-off of 12 B-2s at Whiteman Air Force Base earlier this week.

  • New York AG Asks Judge to Reject Trump’s $175 Million Bond

    Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty ImagesThe New York Attorney General’s office has asked the judge in Donald Trump’s civil fraud case to reject the $175 million bond he obtained to stave off even steeper fines.In a 26-page filing signed by Attorney General Letitia James, lawyers for the state argued that Trump, the Trump Organization, and its top executives had failed to prove that the management of the bond met the “requirements of trustworthiness and competence,” and argued that Ju

  • Ukraine says it took out one of Russia's supersonic strategic bombers for the first time

    Ukraine reports shooting down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time since the 2022 full-scale invasion began.

  • Fox News Anchor Reminds GOP Senator That Trump Killed His Border Deal

    Fox NewsSen. James Lankford (R-OK), the GOP co-architect of the Senate’s failed immigration bill earlier this year, made what were perhaps his most critical comments yet on Donald Trump’s role in scuttling the legislation, alluding to Fox News Thursday that the former president was motivated by his political self-interest.On Your World, Lankford was confronted by anchor Neil Cavuto about the players behind the bill’s demise.“You are a real gentleman about this, and I know you’re not trying to zi

  • Even Jury Selection Can’t Escape Trump’s Racism

    Jabin Botsford / GettyDonald Trump’s defense team reportedly believes that young Black men will help save the former president from a guilty verdict.Lawyers for the former president, who has the dubious distinction of being the first ex-commander in chief to be criminally tried, have been “hoping to spot sympathizers and will focus on younger Black men and white working-class men” as jurors, according to a recent New York Times report.The notion that young Black men might be more easily persuade

  • Iran Issues Unprecedented Nuclear Threat in Duel With Israel

    Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANAIran warned on Thursday that it might review its nuclear “doctrine,” threatening a potential break from the publicly stated “peaceful” objectives of its nuclear program.“The threats of the Zionist regime [Israel] against Iran's nuclear facilities make it possible to review our nuclear doctrine and deviate from our previous considerations,” said Ahmad Haghtalab, a top Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander, according to Tasnim. “If the Zionist regi

  • Zelensky says NATO must decide if alliance and Ukraine ‘indeed are allies’

    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that NATO must choose whether it really is an ally of Ukraine by accelerating weapons supplies to help his struggling forces. "Our sky must become safe again," Zelensky said during a video conference with NATO defence ministers."It depends fully on your choice. Choice whether life is indeed equally valuable everywhere. Choice whether you have an equal attitude to all partners. Choice whether we indeed are allies," he said. Casting a bleak pictur

  • Giuliani’s Son, Former Aide Hit With Subpoenas in Asset Search

    (Bloomberg Law) -- Rudolph Giuliani’s creditors expanded their probe into the former New York mayor’s finances, filing more than a dozen subpoenas in his bankruptcy case on Friday.Most Read from BloombergTraders Are Cashing Out of Markets En MasseNew York’s Rich Get Creative to Flee State Taxes. Auditors Are On to ThemElon Wants His Money BackNigeria’s Economy, Once Africa’s Biggest, Slips to Fourth PlaceXi Orders China’s Biggest Military Reorganization Since 2015The formal requests, filed Frida

  • ‘He was rattled’: Legal expert reacts to Trump’s statement after hearing

    Criminal defense attorney Stacey Schneider says that former President Donald Trump was “rattled” following a Sandoval hearing in the New York hush money trial where he heard a recounting of his criminal history.

  • Trump loses bid to halt Jan. 6 lawsuits while he fights criminal charges in the 2020 election case

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump lost a bid Thursday to pause a string of lawsuits accusing him of inciting the U.S. Capitol attack, while the former president fights his 2020 election interference criminal case in Washington. U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington denied defense lawyers' request to put the civil cases seeking to hold Trump responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, riot on hold while the criminal case accusing him of conspiring to overturn his election defeat to President Joe Biden

  • Donald Trump Defends Himself With Giant Stack of Printed-Out News Stories: ‘That’s a Nice Headline, I’d Like to Read That One Too’ | Video

    The former president read aloud from a pile of positive stories and editorials after leaving court Thursday The post Donald Trump Defends Himself With Giant Stack of Printed-Out News Stories: ‘That’s a Nice Headline, I’d Like to Read That One Too’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Editorial: No debate about it: A fitting end to the ridiculous impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas

    The 49 Senate Republicans spent Wednesday afternoon furiously sputtering that they weren’t allowed to debate if Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of homeland security, duly and formally impeached by the House, should be tried in the upper chamber. It’s their own fault, having blocked a chance to engage in several hours of debate, so they have nothing to complain about. Under the normal ...

  • Kremlin Crying About France Seizing Villa From Putin’s Ex-Wife

    ReutersThe Kremlin is not pleased that French authorities have taken aim at Vladimir Putin’s ex-wife.A French court’s decision to seize the $5.7-million villa belonging to Russian citizen Artur Ocheretny, the new husband of Lyudmila Ocheretnaya (formerly Putina), is “a priori illegal,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday. The “Souzanna” villa in Anglet, near Biarritz, was seized back in December 2023 but the news only became public this week, according to the local publica

  • 'Get Some Gumption': Mike Pence Called Out For Answer On Whom He's Voting For

    "There is just no defense for this," former GOP lawmaker Joe Walsh said of the ex-vice president's remarks.

  • Labour leader urges unions to expose Poilievre's working-class overtures as 'fraud'

    OTTAWA — The head of Canada's largest labour organization is calling Pierre Poilievre a "fraud" for portraying himself as a friend of the working class. Canadian Labour Congress Bea Bruske wants union leaders to do everything they can to expose him before the next federal election. Bruske delivered her call to arms today as delegates gathered in Ottawa to plot strategy ahead of the vote, which must happen before October 2025. Canada's three main political parties are already battling for blue-co