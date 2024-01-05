Ukraine special forces launch daring raid inside Russia

Operatives from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency launched a daring cross-border raid into Russia, it was claimed on Friday.

They were said to have inflicted an undisclosed number of losses on Russian forces in the frontier region of Belgorod, according to a post by Ukraine’s military intelligence agency on Telegram.

Video footage, shot from a helmet camera, shows Ukrainian troops mining a road in the Grayvoron district that was said to have been inspected by Russian commanders because of poor conditions in the area.

At one point, an exchange of gunfire can be seen as Kyiv’s troops move through a heavily-wooded area.

There have been several cross-border incursions into Russia since the start of Moscow’s full-scale invasion.

The most notable was a raid by a Kyiv-backed Russian opposition group, which involved Western armoured vehicles, in May last year.

04:33 PM GMT

04:21 PM GMT

Russia offers to evacuate its border city residents

Russian officials in the southern border city of Belgorod have offered to evacuate worried residents, following waves of fatal Ukrainian ‘revenge attacks’.

“I see several appeals on social media where people write: We are scared, help us get to a safe place,” Belgorod region governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video message.

“Of course we will. We have already moved several families,” he added.

He said residents would be transported to the towns of Stary Oskol and Gubkin, where they would be housed in “comfortable conditions”.

“You will stay there for as long as necessary,” he said, but warned there would not be enough temporary accommodation to house everybody.

04:09 PM GMT

Pictured: Residents carry on in Kyiv

Citizens clear debris three days after a Russian missile attack set the apartment block alight - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP

Residents retrieve personal belongings from badly damaged homes in Kyiv - Global Images Ukraine

Relatives and friends attend the funeral of Lyudmyla Shevtsova, an 84-year-old scientist killed in her apartment by a Russian missile - GENYA SAVILOV/AFP

03:38 PM GMT

Ukraine defence minister discusses military aid with European counterparts

Rustem Umerov has conducted calls with various European defence ministers to express gratitude for their continued support and to discuss further aid supplies.

Mr Umerov thanked Bjørn Arild Gram, Norway’s defence minister, for “strengthening our air defence and fostering the Maritime Capabilities Coalition”.

In a “meaningful” conversation with Latvian counterpart Andris Sprūds, the Ukrainian defence minister discussed how it “will increase production of UAVs.”

And in a “productive call” with Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the Polish deputy prime minister and defence minister, Mr Umerov said he was “thankful” for Poland’s support.

03:12 PM GMT

Sweden to withdraw aid from Mali over pro-Russia stance

Sweden is pulling humanitarian aid from Mali over its support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Swedish minister for foreign trade and international development cooperation has told TV4.

Johan Forssel said: “When we cooperate with other countries, we also want those countries to cooperate with Sweden, but Mali’s military junta instead turns to Russia and supports its full-scale war against Ukraine.”

The West African nation has so far abstained on UN resolution votes concerning Russia’s war in Ukraine and voted against a resolution to remove Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Sweden has provided Mali with £304 million ($388 million) in aid over the past 10 years.

02:59 PM GMT

Ukraine 'hit with North Korean missiles'

Russia has struck Ukraine with missiles supplied by North Korea, an adviser to Volodymr Zelensky has said.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a presidential aide, said: “The masks are completely off. The Moscow regime is no longer concealing its intentions.”

His remarks came as the governor of Ukraine’s northeastern Kharkiv region said it had been hit with non-Russian made missiles.

Oleh Synehubov said: “We are conducting all the necessary examinations. I will say for now that the markings have been erased from these missiles, but what we can see (is that) the country which produced it is not the Russian Federation.”

On Thursday, the US accused Moscow of using North Korean projectiles to attack Ukraine.

John Kirby, the US National Security Council spokesman, said ballistic missiles with ranges of around 550 miles were fired by Russian forces in two separate assaults within the past week. Washington also alleged that Russia intends to purchase missiles from Iran.

Both Moscow and Pyongyang have denied conducting any arms deals, but vowed last year to deepen military relations.

Kim Jong Un and his daughter Ju Ae inspecting a missile launcher production facility - KCNA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

02:43 PM GMT

‘Ukraine belongs with the European family’, says Ireland’s foreign minister

Micheál Martin has reiterated his support for Ukraine’s accession into the European Union and called on the international community to remain steadfast in its support for the nation.

The Fianna Fáil politician, who serves as Tánaiste, minister for foreign affairs and minister for defence, said: “Ukrainians continue to defend their country and their freedom with courage and resilience.

“The international community, including Ireland, must also remain firm in its resolve to support them.”

He added: “Ukraine belongs with the European family. Ireland will remain one of the strongest advocates of Ukraine’s European path and we will continue to support them along their journey.”

02:31 PM GMT

Ukrainian railways transport more than 2 million passengers to Europe in 2023

Ukraine’s state-owned railway operator, Ukrzaliznytsia, transported a record 2.1 million passengers to European countries last year, 2.1 times the rate of 2022.

In total, the company transported 25 million passengers by long-distance trains last year.

Also in 2023, Ukrzaliznytsia reported a record amount of freight for November and the Kyiv Electric Car Repair Plant modernised 13 electric trains.

02:09 PM GMT

North Korea will pay a high price for supporting Russia, says Shapps

02:03 PM GMT

Chechen leader offers POWs for lifting US sanctions on family

Ramzan Kadyrov, head of the Chechen Republic, has proposed exchanging Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in return for the lifting of United States sanctions against his family, according to the TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies.

Kadyrov is said to have offered the release of 20 POWs in exchange for the removal of US sanctions against his relatives, planes and horses.

It comes after the Putin-ally called for the execution of family members of suspected criminals that evade capture.

During a meeting of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Chechen Republic on December 30, Kadyrov said: “As is customary from time immemorial, if one of the relatives has done wrong and the criminal cannot be found, their brother, their father would be killed.”

01:40 PM GMT

Lukashenko grants himself immunity from criminal prosecution

Belarus’s authoritarian leader has granted himself lifelong immunity from criminal prosecution with a decree that also bars exiled opposition leaders from standing in presidential elections.

The law, signed by Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, theoretically applies to any former president and members of his or her family.

In reality, it is only relevant to the 69-year-old himself, who has ruled Belarus with an iron fist for almost 30 years.

01:10 PM GMT

Pictured: Firefighters douse Russian missiles

A firefighter extinguishes remains of a missile, which Ukraine claims to be made in North Korea, amid Russia's attack in Kharkiv, - STRINGER/REUTERS

A bomb squad member inspects missile remains in central Kharkiv, - STRINGER/REUTERS

12:40 PM GMT

Zelensky thanks soldiers

12:14 PM GMT

UN access at Ukraine nuclear plant curbed for safety, alleges Russia

Russia has confirmed that it blocked the UN’s nuclear watchdog from accessing parts of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia power plant, but said it was for safety reasons.

Officials from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have been on the ground monitoring the plant since September 2022, six months after it was captured by Moscow’s forces.

Responding to an IAEA statement saying their team had been blocked from reactor halls, Renat Karchaa, an official at Russia’s Rosatom, alleged they tried to access “containment shells”.

“A containment shell, and especially a sealed one, is not a museum or an area for free walks,” Karchaa told Russia’s RBC news outlet.

“While in ‘sealed’ mode, personnel access to the containment shells is prohibited and is only permitted with unambiguous justification and in emergency cases,” he added.

Rafael Grossi, IAEA chief, had said in a statement on Wednesday that experts had not been allowed to access reactor halls in three of the plant’s units for two weeks.

He said the IAEA would continue to request access to the reactor halls, where the reactor core and spent fuel are located.

11:51 AM GMT

Tape up windows, Russia tells Belgorod residents

The Russian city of Belgorod bordering Ukraine urged residents to secure their windows with tape Friday to protect themselves from frequent Ukrainian shelling.

A view shows damaged cars in a courtyard of a multi-story apartment building following what local authorities say was a Ukrainian military strike in the city of Belgorod, Russia - BELGOROD MAYOR VALENTIN DEMIDOV/via REUTERS

City authorities posted instructions on how to apply the tape on Telegram, saying: “This is a good way to protect them from the blast wave. The glass will not shatter into small fragments.”

It comes after the city was targeted by another round of Ukrainian shelling overnight, hours after local schools were ordered to extend their holiday closures because of the risk of further attacks.

11:21 AM GMT

Russia approves two candidates for ballot against Putin in March election

Russia’s national elections commission registered the first two candidates who will compete with Vladimir Putin in the March election on Friday, which Putin is all but certain to win.

The commission approved putting Leonid Slutsky of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party and Vladislav Davankov of the New People Party on the ballot for the March 15-17 vote.

Neither poses a significant challenge to Putin, who has dominated Russian politics since becoming president in 2000. Both candidates’ parties are largely supportive in parliament of legislation backed by Putin’s power-base United Russia party.

10:49 AM GMT

Ukraine says Russia attacked with 29 drones overnight

Kyiv said that Russia attacked Ukraine with nearly 30 Iranian-designed attack drones overnight but 21 of them had been downed.

“A total of 29 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs [unmanned aerial vehicles] were launched,” Ukraine’s air force said on social media, adding that its forces had shot down 21 of the drones over regions across the country.

10:05 AM GMT

Nepal halts work permits for Russia and Ukraine after soldiers killed

Nepal has stopped issuing permits to its citizens to work in Russia and Ukraine until further notice, an official said on Friday, after at least 10 Nepali soldiers were killed while serving in the Russian army.

Nepal asked Russia not to recruit its citizens and to immediately send all Nepali soldiers back to the Himalayan nation, also compensating the families of those killed.

The government has said that up to 200 Nepali citizens were estimated to be working in the Russian army, and foreign minister N.P. Saud told the state-run RSS news agency that about 100 Nepalis are reported to be missing.

Nepali soldiers, called Gurkhas, are known for their bravery and fighting skills, and have been serving the British and Indian armies following the independence of India in 1947 under an agreement between the three countries. There is no such agreement with Russia.

09:29 AM GMT

Latest MoD update:

08:41 AM GMT

I spent a year with Zelensky – and saw how his personality completely transformed

On the night we first met, backstage at his comedy show in spring 2019, Volodymyr Zelensky looked more scared than I would see him for a while.

It wasn’t only stage fright. He looked half mute with fear, his lip clenched, eyes fixed on the floor. His bid to become the president was about three months old, and the premiere of his new variety show was about to begin.

His media adviser showed me backstage, where the performers were already in costume. ‘Give him a minute,’ she said when she saw me sidling up to Zelensky. He had a lot on his mind.

Earlier that day, someone had called in a bomb threat at the theatre. The anonymous voice said the building was rigged with explosives. It sounded like a hoax, and Zelensky told his troupe not to panic. Police officers had found nothing suspicious but they advised the theatre to call off the show. Zelensky conferred with the venue’s management and they decided to carry on. This would be his last big show before the elections.

In an exclusive extract from his book, Simon Shuster reveals how war changed the Ukrainian President – and not entirely for the better. Read more here

08:17 AM GMT

Russian schools forced shut by string of 'revenge attacks'

Russia’s border city of Belgorod was targeted by another round of Ukrainian shelling overnight, hours after local schools were ordered to extend their holiday closures because of the risk of further attacks.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the local governor, said at least two people were wounded in the latest shelling, as Telegram channels circulated what appeared to be images of damaged cars in the area.

Soldiers take security measures following Ukrainian Army was shelled in Belgorod, Russia - Anadolu/Anadolu

Vehicles are destroyed following Ukrainian Army was shelled in Belgorod, Russia - Anadolu/Anadolu

The attack marked the latest in a string of recent deadly strikes on Belgorod, situated about 20 miles from Ukraine’s north-eastern border, in apparent retaliation for a series of aerial assaults by Moscow’s forces.

Schools in several municipalities close to the Ukrainian border were ordered to extend their holidays beyond the planned winter break amid the incidents, Gladkov said earlier on Thursday.



Russian schools have been closed this week as the country celebrates Orthodox Christmas on January 7.

07:57 AM GMT

Russia 'repels Ukrainian attack over Crimea'

Russia’s defence ministry claimed it repelled a Ukrainian attack over Crimea on the same day, shooting down 36 drones over the annexed peninsula.

Kyiv’s attempted “attack using aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles against targets on the territory of the Russian Federation was thwarted”, the defence ministry said in a statement on Telegram.

It said its air defence systems “destroyed and intercepted” 36 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, a peninsula that Russia annexed in 2014 and which Kyiv has vowed to reclaim.

Another Ukrainian drone over Russia’s western Krasnodar region was destroyed, the ministry added.

Kyiv has struck the Russian-controlled territory throughout the war, launching missiles and drones at Sevastopol, Crimea’s largest city, in a bid to suppress Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet.

07:39 AM GMT

Zelensky thanks Germany for military assistance package

07:27 AM GMT

Russia used North Korean missiles in attacks on Ukraine, says US

North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missiles and missile launchers, which have been used in recent attacks on Ukraine, in a major escalation of support for Moscow, the White House has said.

Russia is also looking to obtain missiles from its ally Iran as it runs short of arms nearly two years into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it said.

The White House’s comments came as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for boosting production of missile launchers in preparation for a “military showdown” with South Korea and the United States, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The Pyongyang-supplied missiles, with ranges of around 550 miles, were fired by Russia in two attacks on Ukraine within the past week, John Kirby, the US National Security Council spokesman, said.

“Our information indicates that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea recently provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles,” Mr Kirby told reporters in a briefing at the White House.

“This is a significant and concerning escalation of the DPRK’s support for Russia.”

07:25 AM GMT

Ukraine braces for renewed Russia offensive near Kharkiv

Ukraine is bracing for a renewed Russian offensive near Kharkiv as Moscow ramps up its bombardment of the north-eastern city and the surrounding region.

Moscow’s forces struck the city and 15 surrounding settlements with missiles, artillery and mortars on Thursday, according to local officials.

Targets included both civilian buildings and military positions in what is seen as preparation for a large-scale offensive in the coming weeks, a source close to Ukraine’s armed forces said.

Read more from Joe Barnes here

07:24 AM GMT

