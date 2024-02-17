Ukrainian Armed Forces announce withdrawal from key town of Avdiivka

Ukrainian Armed Forces have announced they are withdrawing from the key town of Avdiivka.

The town, to the northwest of Donetsk city, has seen some of the heaviest fighting of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and Moscow had intensified its attacks on the area in recent weeks.

“Based on the operational situation around Avdiivka, in order to avoid encirclement and preserve the lives and health of servicemen, I decided to withdraw our units from the city and move to defense on more favorable lines,” Ukraine’s military chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said in a Facebook post on Friday.

He said Ukrainian soldiers “did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units and inflicted significant losses on the enemy in terms of manpower and equipment” in the area.

Ukraine is “taking measures to stabilize the situation and maintain positions,” he said, adding “the life of military personnel is of the highest value.”

The decision comes just days after Syrskyi and Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited the front lines in Avdiivka, with the military chief pledging to send reinforcements to “prevent the enemy from advancing deeper into our territory.”

Ukrainian forces battling to hold the town described “hellish” conditions and the enemy “coming from all sides” as Russia sent wave after wave of ground assaults by armored vehicles and soldiers.

Russia too had suffered immense losses in its offensive on Avdiivka, but Moscow appears to have calculated its numerical advantage made those losses worth it to take the symbolic victory.

Lying just a few kilometers north of Donetsk airport, Avdiivka was captured by Russian forces in early 2015 after months of periodically heavy fighting. It has been firmly in Moscow’s crosshairs ever since.

Its capture would have added value to Moscow, with Russia’s presidential election just a few weeks away.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

