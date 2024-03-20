Ukrainian drones attack key Russian bomber airbase

Ukrainian military infantrymen practice combat drills with a grenade launcher in Donbas - Anadolu via Getty Images/Jose Colon

Ukrainian drones attacked the Engels air base deep inside Russian territory early on Wednesday, according to a Ukrainian intelligence source.

The drones were operated by Kyiv’s GUR military intelligence agency, the source told Reuters, adding that Ukraine was assessing the damage.

“The results are being verified,” the source said of the attack.

Roman Busargin, the governor of the Saratov region, where the base is located, appeared to partly corroborate the source’s comments, saying that Ukrainian drones had been downed near the city of Engels. However, he did not report any damage.

Engels is the main home of Russia’s long-range strategic bomber fleet and is located near the city of Saratov - about 730 km southeast of Moscow and hundreds of kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine used drones to attack it in December, leaving three people dead, Moscow reported.

03:02 PM GMT

02:58 PM GMT

Russia forming two new armies this year, writes our correspondent Joe Barnes

Russia is forming two new combined armies this year as its forces continue to seize land in Ukraine, defence minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

He said Moscow had recruited enough soldiers to fill 30 formations, including 14 divisions and 16 brigades.

Last month, Estonian spies warned that Russia intended to double the estimated figure of 19,000 troops along its border with the Baltic states and Finland.

The planned build up of troops, which have gradually been unveiled by Moscow since late 2022, could lead to a similar amount of manpower and weaponry on the Nato border as was witnessed on the frontier with Ukraine before Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

Viktor Kovalenko, a Russia-Ukraine analyst, said the maximum number of troops could amount to 768,000 from the two new formations, with a minimum number of 240,000.

02:46 PM GMT

Russia using ‘fear’ to rule occupied Ukraine, says UN

Russia has tortured and arbitrarily detained people in occupied Ukraine, creating a “climate of fear” and suppressing Ukrainian identity, a UN report said on Wednesday.

The report, which the UN Human Rights Office said was based on over 2,300 interviews, accused Moscow of “committing widespread violations” of human rights law.

Russia has imposed its “language, citizenship, laws, court system, and education curricula on the occupied areas”, while suppressing a Ukrainian identity, the UN office said in a release accompanying the report.

“From the onset, Russian armed forces, acting with generalised impunity, committed widespread violations, including arbitrary detention of civilians, often accompanied by torture and ill-treatment,” it said.

02:14 PM GMT

Russia arrests two in first LGBTQ ‘extremism’ criminal case

A Russian court ordered the arrest of a bar administrator and its art director, accusing them of organising an “extremist organisation” under new legislation criminalising the LGBTQ community.

It is the first criminal case of its kind launched since Russia banned the so-called “international LGBT movement” in November, amid an accelerating crackdown on the community.

“The court chose a preventive measure for the art director and administrator of the ‘Pose’ bar,” the Orenburg tribunal said.

They will remain in custody until May 18 and face up to 10 years in prison, according to the court in southwestern Russia.

01:56 PM GMT

Russian losses so far, according to Ukraine

These are the indicative estimates of Russia's combat losses as of March 20, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/gb5NThLdm1 — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 20, 2024

01:29 PM GMT

Pictured: Aftermath of alleged Ukrainian military strikes in Belgorod

A woman stands at the entrance to a kindergarten building hit by shelling - STRINGER/REUTERS

A damaged car is seen following the latest aerial attacks in Belgorod - STRINGER/AFP

Another damaged car is pictured after aerial attacks - STRINGER/AFP

01:07 PM GMT

European Commission gives Ukraine first tranche of 33bn euro loan

The European Commission gave Ukraine 4.5 billion euros today, the first slice of a 33 billion-euro fund approved in February.

Josep Borrell, the European Union foreign policy chief, made the announcement at a press conference of the EU-Ukraine Association Council.

“Today we made the first disbursement of 4.5 billion euros from the 50 billion euro Ukrainian Aid Fund to support Ukraine’s recovery, reconstruction and modernization. Tomorrow the European Council will discuss how to further accelerate Ukraine’s accession [to the EU],” Mr Borrell said.

12:50 PM GMT

‘Russia clears border village of Ukrainian forces’

Russia has cleared Ukrainian forces from a Russian border village in Belgorod, state news agency RIA reported.

Ukrainian forces have made several attacks on Kozinka and nearby frontier settlements in recent weeks.

12:37 PM GMT

Three killed in Kharkiv attack

A Russian attack on Ukraine’s northern city of Kharkiv hit an eight-storey building and a factory, killing three people and injuring at least five others.

“A regular printing house, a furniture and paint products factory [were hit],” Sehriy Bolvinov, the head of the police, said on Facebook.

The attack sparked a fire across more than 1,000 square metres, he said.

11:58 AM GMT

One killed in Russia’s Belgorod as Putin vows to restore security

Russia said that another person was killed in Ukrainian attacks on its Belgorod region, as Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, vowed to restore security in the country’s border areas.

Ukraine has shelled the Belgorod region for months but last week stepped up attacks ahead of Russia’s presidential election.

Anti-Kremlin Russian fighters also claimed several incursions last week on Russian border regions.

11:27 AM GMT

Ukraine attacks Russia with Patriot missile

Ukraine fired a Patriot missile into Russia amid a volley of cross-border attacks overnight, according to Moscow.

Russia’s defence ministry said air defence units had intercepted a dozen rockets and missiles over the Belgorod region by 10pm on Tuesday.

Soon after, it said it had intercepted two more missiles, including a US-made Patriot, over the neighbouring Kursk region.

Drones were also downed deeper in Russia in the Saratov region, according to defence officials.

The US’s Patriot system is one of an array of sophisticated air defence units supplied by the West to help Ukrainian air strikes

Meanwhile, Russian bombing of Ukraine’s northeastern border region of Sumy prompted Kyiv to order evacuations of civilians.

11:11 AM GMT

EU court takes ex-F1 driver Mazepin off Russia sanctions list

The EU’s General Court on Wednesday handed a win to Nikita Mazepin, a Russian former F1 driver, overturning EU sanctions imposed against him as part of the bloc’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The European Union (EU) said it had added Mazepin, 25, to its sanctions list due to his association with his father, Dmitry, an influential businessman who it said was the main sponsor of his son’s activities as a racing driver.

The EU had described Dmitry Mazepin as “a member of the closest circle” of Vladimir Putin, the Russian president.

10:40 AM GMT

Ukrainian shelling kills one in Russia’s Belgorod, governor says

One person has been killed in Ukrainian shelling of Russia’s neighbouring Belgorod region, and two more have been wounded, the regional governor said on Wednesday.

10:15 AM GMT

Russia slams IOC ‘intimidation’ of Friendship Games athletes

Russia warned the International Olympic Committee against any move to sanction athletes taking part in the Moscow-organised “Friendship Games”, saying such a step would amount to “intimidation”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said today that Russia would perceive this “absolutely negatively”. “[This is] intimidation of the athletes. It completely undermines the credibility of the IOC,” he said.

10:04 AM GMT

Pictured: Today’s EU-Ukraine Association Council meeting in Brussels

The EU's Josep Borrell, Denys Shmyhal, Ukraine's prime minister, and Oliver Varhelyi, the European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, attend today's meeting - YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

09:41 AM GMT

What is the US Patriot Missile?

Here is a look at America’s Patriot Missile system that Moscow claims Ukraine fired into Russia today.

09:35 AM GMT

Increase in Russian camouflage and deception techniques unlikely to stem aircraft losses

Russian attempts to shield its aircraft from Ukrainian attacks by use of concealment and camouflage is unlikely to stem losses, said the British Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In its daily update on the war, the MoD said Russia had failed to properly employ its deceptive techniques known as Maskirovka earlier in the war. However, since then it has been using dummy decoy planes and covering its aircraft with tyres to protect them against drone attacks.

Despite these concealments, Russian aircraft and vessels are still vulnerable to attacks while on operations, the MoD said.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 20 March 2024.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/aCbSXPVpTt #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/DmWPWyqVUk — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 20, 2024

09:13 AM GMT

Rogue soldiers claim they are undermining Putin’s military operation

Maverick groups of defecting soldiers dedicated to liberating Ukraine claim that they are undermining the Russian military operation, writes Roland Oliphant.

On the last day of the Russian presidential election on Sunday, a small group of men and women gathered in a darkened boardroom in Kyiv. At the end of several hours of talks, Yevgenia Chirikova, the diminutive suburban mother best known as the anti-road activist who objected to developers putting a highway through Moscow woodland in the 2010s, issued a grimly worded statement. “Thanks to the Russian volunteers who fight on the side of the AFU, fight Putin’s regime with weapons in their hands, we Russians start to have a real choice,” she said in filmed remarks. “We have the opportunity, and I hope we will use this historic chance, to form our own rebel, anti-Putin army. Which will both help liberate Ukrainian territory of Putin’s invaders and liberate Russian territory from Putin’s KGB occupiers.”



Click here to read the full story

08:56 AM GMT

UK to boost military support for Ukraine to £2.5bn this year

Raising our military support this year to £2.5bn, the UK is going even further to ensure Ukraine gets the aid it needs to defend itself.



Defence Minister @JSHeappey discussed international work to support 🇺🇦 during today's meeting of the 50-nation strong Defence Contact Group. pic.twitter.com/3wC4LSeU70 — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) March 19, 2024

08:40 AM GMT

Ukrainian PM welcomes interim EU deal on farm imports

Denys Shmyhal, the Ukrainian prime minister, welcomed an interim EU deal on farm imports as “good news” on Wednesday, saying it would allow Ukraine to support its producers and maintain its export levels.

The provisional agreement would grant Ukrainian food producers tariff-free access to EU markets until June 2025, with new limits imposed on some product groups following months of protests from EU farmers over environmental regulations and cheap imports.

Mr Shmyhal, who is visiting Brussels, expects the arrangements to be agreed by the European Parliament next month, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

08:26 AM GMT

EU agrees new limits on Ukraine farm imports

Ukrainian farmers will continue to get tariff-free access to European markets until June 2025, albeit with new limits on imports of grains.

The European Commission proposed in January to suspend duties and quotas on Ukrainian farm produce for a further year, with an “emergency brake” for poultry, eggs and sugar leading to tariffs if imports exceed the average levels of 2022 and 2023.

However, after months of protests from farmers over EU environmental rules and cheap imports, EU lawmakers pushed to extend the emergency list to other farm produce and add 2021 as a reference year. This was before Russia’s invasion, when Ukrainian exports to the EU were curbed by tariffs and quotas.

Negotiators for the European Parliament and the Belgian EU presidency agreed in the early hours of Wednesday to add oats, maize, groats and honey to the list, while keeping the limit to the average of 2022 and 2023 imports.

Farmers camp with their tractors to block a road near the German border in Poland - EBRAHIM NOROOZI/AP

08:03 AM GMT

Putin to visit China in May, Reuters reports

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, will travel to China in May for talks with Xi Jinping, the president of China, five sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The visit will be the Russian leader’s first overseas trip of his new presidential term and a sign of the widening geopolitical fault lines that have opened since the start of the Ukraine war.

Western governments on Monday condemned Putin’s re-election as unfair and undemocratic. But China, India and North Korea congratulated the veteran leader on extending his rule by a further six years.

“Putin will visit China,” one of the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Reuters. The details were independently confirmed by four other sources, who also spoke on condition of anonymity.

Another of the sources said Putin’s trip to China would probably take place in the second half of May. Two of the sources said the Putin visit would come before the Chinese president’s planned trip to Europe.

07:41 AM GMT

Ukraine’s foreign minister to visit India next week, sources say

Ukraine’s foreign minister will visit India next week as Kyiv looks to build support for its peace plan, according to two Indian officials.

Dmytro Kuleba will be the first visit by a top Ukrainian leader since Russia’s invasion over two years ago.

New Delhi, which has traditionally had close economic and defence ties with Moscow, has so far refused to criticise Russia for the February 2022 invasion, instead stepping up purchases of Russian oil to record levels.