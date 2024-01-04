The UN’s choice to crown a trans ‘champion’ for women is an insult

Controversial Munroe Bergdorf, 36, a model and broadcaster, was given the role of 'UK champion' by UN Women UK - Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images

Another year, another punch in the face for feminism. You’d think we’d be used to it by now but it still shocks and, yes, hurts.

This time it’s the decision by UN Women UK to select mouthy controversialist Munroe Bergdorf, 36, a model and broadcaster, to take on the role of “UK champion”.

Bergdorf is transgender. In other words biologically male and not female. Born in Essex to a Jamaican father and an English mother, she was previously a Labour Party LGBT advisor, as smiling photos with Jeremy Corbyn attest.

In 2017 she gained the distinction of being the first trans woman to appear in a L’Oreal Paris UK campaign when she was cast as part of a diversity initiative.

But her contract was terminated just weeks later after she ranted online that all white people were racist and drenched in the blood of those they oppressed. In fact, most of her social media posts are about the inequalities of race rather than the furthering of women’s rights.

She once had to apologise after calling one of her Twitter followers “a hairy barren lesbian” and making homophobic remarks. Career suicide for some, but for Bergdorf no bar to promotion

As you will note, it is deemed only polite in our enlightened, pronoun-conscious times that Bergdorf be referred to as a she and a her.

But that courtesy doesn’t change the biological truth. Nor does the fact that she looks glamorous and pouty in plunging dresses alter her DNA.

We all know that living as a woman is not the same as being born a woman. It’s very different. Such is the gulf between them that even contriving to make comparisons is nonsensical.

So why, in all its arrogance, has UN Women UK decided that Bergdorf’s niche experience renders her superior to biological women?

There are 33 million of us lady people in this country but not one of us was deemed up to the job of representing our grassroots interests.

Instead, this strident trans woman has been parachuted in, sparking fury from no fewer than 17 campaign groups who have described Bergdorf as “unsuitable in every regard” for the role.

Caroline Ffiske, co-founder of Conservatives for Women, has urged the Government to “make sure that none of our taxpayer money makes its way to UN Women as long as it continues to undermine science, reason, and women’s rights in this manner”.

Men of my acquaintance invariably think it’s all too storm-in-a-C-cup to take seriously. I have a hunch that would change if a trans man (a biological woman) took over as head coach of the England men’s national rugby union team.

But that would never happen because it would be beyond stupid, wouldn’t it?

Over at Un-woman UK, as I am tempted to rebrand it, I’m curious to know how, exactly, Bergman intends to fulfil her position as an ambassador for all women and girls.

After all, she has stated her belief that suffragettes were “white supremacists who were fighting for WHITE women’s rights – they specifically left black women out of the movement”.

Not exactly on message. Still, she is due to take up her position in November, so plenty of time to ponder. Let’s hope, for all our sakes, the UN comes to its senses and puts an end to this insulting farrago.

