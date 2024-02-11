Unbeaten Australia wins under-19 cricket World Cup after beating India by 79 runs in South Africa

Australia's Josh Hazlewood, left, successfully appeals for a LBW decision on the West Indies' Matthew Forde, right, during their one day international cricket match in Sydney, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

BENONI, South Africa (AP) — Harjas Singh top-scored with 55 runs as Australia finished unbeaten to win the men's under-19 World Cup after beating India by 79 runs in the final on Sunday.

After electing to bat, Australia scored 253-7 in its 50 overs. The Australians then bowled India out for 174 with player of the match Mahli Beardman (3-15) and Raf MacMillan (3-43) the leading bowlers for the winners.

Opener Ardah Singh led India with 47 runs while Murugan Abhishek added 42. Raj Limbani took 3-38 to lead the Indian bowlers.

It was Australia’s fourth under-19 men's World Cup victory and its first since 2010 when current internationals Mitch Marsh and Josh Hazlewood were members of the squad.

“We knew this was going to be a tough tournament given the standard of some of the teams and to go through undefeated says a lot about the talent we have in our squad and the excellence of our planning and preparation," said Australia captain Hugh Weibgen, who scored 48 runs in the final.

