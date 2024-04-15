Under the Dome podcast: DEI politics, the upcoming NCGA session and the actual Dome

Start your week in North Carolina politics with our latest Under the Dome podcast, for the week of April 15, 2024. Dawn Vaughan here, your podcast host and The News & Observer’s Capitol bureau chief. On this episode, I’m joined by higher education reporter Korie Dean, who has been writing about the possibility of legislation that could defund diversity, equity and inclusion programs at public universities.

We talk about how DEI funding came on North Carolina officials’ radar, and what Republican House Speaker Tim Moore said this week about the chance of a bill moving forward. You’ll also hear Moore’s own response to Dean’s question.

We also chat a little about taxes, given today is Tax Day, and more taxpayer money that may soon be going to private schools. Plus, another potential change on the horizon, from the General Assembly to the UNC System, mandating curriculum about the foundations of U.S. democracy.

Headliner of the Week

After the break, we talk about the new copper dome and roof on the state Capitol building, and what Legislative Services Officer Paul Coble would like to happen, including the chances of getting some of the old copper.

You’ll also hear in Coble’s own words what he says about the goal of the roof work.

Stay tuned to the end for our picks for Headliner of the Week, which range from the Japanese prime minister’s visit to that new HBO Max show, “The Girls on the Bus.”

Listen to our latest episode below and catch up on previous episodes. You can also listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audible, iHeart, Pandora, Amazon Music and Stitcher.

Under the Dome: Live!

We hope you’ll join us at Under the Dome: Live!, a special live recording of a podcast episode. We’re giving you first dibs on a seat in our audience at the North Carolina Museum of History’s Daniels Auditorium.

My guests will be two senators, one from each political party, as the General Assembly’s short session gets rolling. Come watch our live podcast recording with Sen. Vickie Sawyer, an Iredell County Republican, and Sen. Natalie Murdock, a Durham Democrat.

Save the date for April 30 at 5 p.m. and RSVP at underthedomelive.eventbrite.com using the code: domelive.