Union Bay blogger’s car and home vandalized

Mary Reynolds, the woman who runs the All Things Union Bay blog, recently faced a bout of vandalism at her home.

Reynolds told CHEK News she believes what she has shared in her blog — regarding a controversial shipbreaking operation at Union Bay as well as a development that she has spoken against — incited the vandalism. She also recently partially won a legal battle against shipbreaking company Deep Water Recovery, which attempted to sue her for damages related to drone footage she posted of the controversial operation.

According to CHEK News, Reynolds woke just before 3:30 a.m. on June 23 to the sound of broken glass. A window in her home was smashed, as well as her car windshield. Three of her car tires were flattened and damaged, the side of her car was scratched and her surveillance camera was stolen.

Reynolds told The Discourse in an email that she was shaken up, but that it won’t stop her from her fight against Deep Water Recovery, which has been breaking ships in Baynes Sound since 2020.

Because the surveillance camera was stolen, Reynolds was not able to see who did the damage, but she reported it to RCMP. She told CHEK News she saw someone leave on a bike after the damage was done, but could not make out who it was.

On June 24, the day after the vandalism, drone footage appears to show someone with a motorcycle walking up to a car and taking photos inside of it. They then have an exchange with two others, get on the motorcycle and ride away and onto a property across the way. Reynolds told The Discourse she was inside the vehicle with another Union Bay resident and that the person walking up to the car and taking photos was one of Deep Water Recovery’s directors, Mark Jurisich.

“The cops need to take some action. The more times he gets away with this, he will be free to use whatever tactics he deems fit on anyone,” Reynolds told The Discourse.

In a statement sent to CHEK News, Deep Water Recovery’s owner said “Mary Reynolds is a person that has caused a lot of trouble for a lot of people. It’s not surprising,” and added that she “has made a career out of causing tremendous trouble for decent hardworking people.”

The Discourse has reached out to RCMP and Deep Water Recovery for comment but did not hear back by publication. The Discourse will continue to follow this story.

Reynolds stated that Jurisich was recording herself and another passenger in the car. Screenshot from of allthingsunionbay.com

Madeline Dunnett, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Discourse