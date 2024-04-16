‘Unique, adult-only’ happy hour in Sacramento lets you hang with zoo animals

If Sacramento’s happy hour scene is getting predictable, maybe an evening surrounded by zoo animals will spice things up.

On Thursday, the Sacramento Zoo at 3930 W Land Park Drive in Land Park will host its first happy hour of the year with music, food and drinks.

“Dance and groove to a fun mix of live music from local favorites,” the zoo wrote on Monday via newsletter to subscribers. “Get the group together, dance the night away, and enjoy the sights and sounds of the zoo at night.”

Northern California party band Cover Me Badd will take the zoo’s stage in April with a mix of hip-hop, 80s rock, 70s funk, 2000s tunes, country and current jams.

Northern California’s Jessica Malone Band and high energy ensemble Fast Times Band are also slated for the spring.

How much are tickets?

Nonrefundable tickets are limited, according to the zoo’s website, priced at $25 each ($20 for zoo members).

Bundled tickets to all three events are $60 ($45 for zoo members).

When is happy hour?

The social is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Sacramento Zoo.

“Don’t miss this unique, adult-only evening,” the zoo said.

The next events are scheduled for the same time on May 16 and June 13.

What’s on the menu?

Eventgoers can choose from a variety of pub food and drinks for a separate fee on the night of the event, the zoo said.

Also on the list will be wine, beer, canned cocktails and nonalcoholic beverages.

Are kids allowed?

No.

IDs will be checked at the door and “no one under 21 will be admitted” the zoo said.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.