United Airlines adds larger overhead bins to SkyWest flights

United Airlines is expanding storage on its Embraer E175 aircraft. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

March 26 (UPI) -- United Airlines announced on Tuesday it would be making adjustments on 50 of its Skywest- operated Embraer E175 craft by expanding the plane's overhead storage space.

The company said the new bins, which will accommodate up to 29 more bags per flight, will be installed into 50 Embraer planes by the end of the year, with plans to expand the feature to 150 aircraft by the end of 2026.

United estimated the change would allow an additional one million annual passengers to skip gate-checking their bags.

"Customer sentiment for the new overhead bins and signature interiors has been extremely positive. By helping to eliminate the need to gate check bags, we are seeing an increase in gate and boarding satisfaction," said Linda Jojo, United's chief customer officer Linda Jojo said in a statement.

United said every E175 aircraft outfitted with these overhead bins would also have braille and tactile placards that enhance accessibility.