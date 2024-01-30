Universal Orlando Resort reveals first details on highly anticipated Epic Universe

Universal Epic Universe will consist of five worlds, with Celestial Park at the center.

Universal Orlando Resort has been quietly building one of the world’s most immersive and most anticipated theme parks to date, Universal Epic Universe.

Plans have been tightly under wraps for years, but Universal Orlando released its first official details on the coming park on Tuesday.

“Universal Epic Universe marks a huge transformational moment for Universal Orlando Resort and it will change everything about our destination,” Universal Orlando’s President & Chief Operating Officer Karen Irwin said in a statement to USA TODAY. “This will be the exciting culmination of our amazing growth over the past 30-plus years and will transform Universal Orlando into a weeklong vacation destination filled with the most thrilling experiences imaginable!”

Here’s what fans can expect from Universal’s fourth Florida park.

Universal says the centerpiece of Celestial Park will be Constellation Carousel, where guests can "take a fantastical whirl aboard constellations that glide forward, backward - and even make 360-degree rotations."

What will Universal Epic Universe have?

Epic Universe will feature five new worlds with “more than 50 awe-inspiring attractions, entertainment, dining and shopping experiences,” according to a press release from the resort.

Celestial Park will be the first world guests enter at the park. It will feature relaxing gardens, a “wet play area,” a grand carousel and Starfall Racers, a dual-launch racing roller coaster with 5,000 feet of track and speeds up to 62 miles per hour. Celestial Park will also serve as the gateway to Epic Universe’s four other worlds, which will be accessed by themed portals.

Dark Universe will delight fans of Universal’s popular Halloween Horror Nights. Universal says guests can expect to “encounter everything from the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein to the shadowy landscape where monsters roam in a world of myth and mystery.”

Guests will enter Epic Universe's Dark Universe through a portal in Celestial Park.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk will give fans of the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise a chance to finally soar with dragons like Hiccup, Astrid and their fellow Dragon Riders do on screen.

Super Nintendo World, which made its U.S. debut at Universal Studios Hollywood last year, will bring guests into the fan-favorite video game franchise for adventures with Mario, Princess Peach and more.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic will be “an all-new land that blends 1920s wizarding Paris from Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’ films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series,” according to Universal Orlando, which is already home to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Hogsmeade and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Diagon Alley.

Universal says Starfall Racers will be the "most thrilling coaster experience" at Epic Universe with "unique maneuvers such as the 'Celestial Spin,' in which the two coaster vehicles perform an inverted crisscross while speeding through the air."

Will Epic Universe have a hotel?

A newly announced Universal Helios Grand Hotel will be located inside Epic Universe, at the end of Celestial Park. It will feature 500 rooms and its own access to the park.

The hotel is in addition to the previously announced Universal Stella Nova Resort and Universal Terra Luna Resort, which are opening early next year.

Universal Helios Grand Hotel aims to feel like "a world where the heavens and earth unite."

What month will Epic Universe open?

Universal hasn’t yet announced an opening date for Epic Universe, only that it will open in 2025.

Universal says Celestial Park will feature "lush living gardens nestled along shimmering waters surrounded by stunning architecture inspired by astronomical and mythological elements."

What are the four Universal parks?

Universal Orlando’s two existing theme parks are Universal Studios Florida and neighboring Universal Islands of Adventure. Universal’s Volcano Bay water park is its third park.

Universal Epic Universe will be the fourth.

Most guests will enter Universal Epic Universe through this main gate. However Universal Helios Grand Hotel will have their own dedicated entrance to the park.

