Unsafe overpass closes part of Highway 417 near Vankleek Hill

The Aberdeen Road overpass over Highway 417 east of Ottawa in a photo posted by police on Thursday. (Ontario Provincial Police/X - image credit)
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say parts of the Aberdeen Road overpass atop Highway 417 east of Ottawa "appear to be buckling" and it means closing the eastbound lanes of the highway underneath it.

Police said in a news release they received a call Wednesday around 5:30 p.m. from someone who was concerned about the state of the overpass, which connects North Glengarry and Champlain townships and is near the town of Vankleek Hill.

The Ministry of Transportation declared the overpass to be structurally unsound after an inspection, police said.

OPP have closed eastbound lanes of the 417 between the Highway 34 and Barb Road interchanges, which are the two closest to the overpass. They indicated on X the bridge would likely be closed for a few days.

The Aberdeen Road overpass over Highway 417 was declared structurally unsound by the Ministry of Transportation, OPP say.

Westbound traffic remains open on the highway. As of 10 a.m. Thursday, the townships have not said how this affects Aberdeen Road itself.

The overpass is about 85 kilometres east of Ottawa and 80 kilometres west of Montreal.

