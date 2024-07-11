US-built $230 million pier in Gaza is shutting down after two months of troubles

WASHINGTON — Plagued by looting and weather-related problems, a high-profile $230 million pier that the Biden administration said would bring massive amounts of humanitarian aid into war-raved Gaza is shutting down after just two months.

"I do anticipate that in relatively short order, we will wind down peer operations," National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Thursday.

Sullivan suggested the temporary floating pier, built by the U.S., is no longer essential for Gaza's supply of food, water and other humanitarian aid because of key border crossings that have recently reopened during the Israel-Hamas war. The first shipments of humanitarian aid arrived at the pier May 17.

"The real issue right now is not about getting aid into Gaza. It's about getting aid around Gaza," Sullivan said.

During his State of the Union address in March, President Joe Biden Biden announced the construction of the pier, saying it would enable a "enable a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day."

Yet the pier has been plagued with problems from the start. Troops failed Wednesday to re-anchor the pier used to ferry humanitarian aid to Gaza, towing it instead to Israel and raising doubt if it will be function again, the Pentagon announced Thursday.

Mobs hijacked the first convoys of aid in May. Bad weather and rough seas have shorn the pier from shore at times, beached vessels associated with the effort, and injured at least three of the 1,000 troops involved in the operation.

This handout satellite image courtesy of Maxar Technologies shows the remaining section of the US-built Trident Pier on the coast of Gaza on May 29, 2024.

'A good thing'

Still, Sullivan said he views it as a success. "I see any result that produces more food, more humanitarian goods getting to the people of Gaza as a success," he said. "It is additive. It is something additional that would not have gotten there when it got there, and that is a good thing."

The pier is being towed to Israel where it will remain for now, Air Force Maj. Gen. Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement Thursday.

The pier has helped deliver about 20 million pounds of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

“The pier will soon cease operations, with more details on that process and timing available in the coming days,” Ryder said.

Reach Joey Garrison on X, formerly Twitter @joeygarrison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: US pier in Gaza plagued by troubles shuts down after two months