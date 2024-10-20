US, Canadian navies sail through Taiwan Strait week after war games

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Chinese and Taiwanese flags

TAIPEI (Reuters) - A U.S. and a Canadian warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait together on Sunday less than a week after China conducted a new round of war games around the island, with Beijing denouncing the mission as "disruptive".

The U.S. navy, occasionally accompanied by ships from allied countries, transits the strait around once a month. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, also says the strategic waterway belongs to it.

The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said on Monday that the destroyer USS Higgins and the Canadian frigate HMCS Vancouver made a "routine" transit on Sunday "through waters where high-seas freedom of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".

The transit demonstrated the United States' and Canada's commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all countries, it said in a statement.

"The international community's navigational rights and freedoms in the Taiwan Strait should not be limited. The United States rejects any assertion of sovereignty or jurisdiction that is inconsistent with freedoms of navigations, overflight, and other lawful uses of the sea and air," it said.

China's Eastern Theatre Command said its forces monitored and warned the ships.

"The actions of the United States and Canada caused trouble and are disruptive to peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," it added.

China staged the war games last Monday it said were a warning to "separatist acts" and which drew condemnation from the Taiwanese and U.S. governments.

Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims saying only the island's people can decide their future.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Stephen Coates)

