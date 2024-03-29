US has signed off on more bombs and warplanes for Israel, Washington Post reports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States in recent days authorized the transfer of billions of dollars worth of bombs and fighter jets to Israel even as it publicly expresses concerns about an anticipated military offensive in Rafah, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

The new arms packages include more than 1,800 MK84 2,000-pound bombs and 500 MK82 500-pound bombs, the newspaper said, citing Pentagon and State Department officials familiar with the matter.

Washington gives $3.8 billion in annual military assistance to Israel, its longtime ally. The United States has been rushing air defenses and munitions to Israel, but some Democrats and Arab American groups have criticized the Biden administration's steadfast support of Israel, which they say provides it with a sense of impunity.

