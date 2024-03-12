All of Us Strangers is now available to watch at home in the UK

All of Us Strangers is finally available to watch at home in the UK after its earlier home release in the US.

Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal's new movie is available to buy now for £9.99 (SD) and £13.99 (HD) from the likes of Prime Video, iTunes and other digital retailers in the UK. The release comes with exclusive behind-the-scenes featurettes.

If you're in the US, you can rent or buy a digital copy of All of Us Strangers from Prime Video, iTunes and other participating retailers.



You can also stream the movie on Hulu in the US if you don't want to buy a copy.

The latest film from Andrew Haigh follows Adam (Scott), a lonely television screenwriter whose life is changed when he embarks on a relationship with Harry (Mescal), his similarly lonesome neighbour.

As their bond strengthens, Adam begins to find new purpose in his work as he confronts his childhood, which saw both his parents die in a car crash when he was 12. After he visits his unoccupied childhood home, he sees visions of his parents (Claire Foy and Jamie Bell), and begins to learn more about himself.

Writer-director Andrew Haigh, who previously garnered acclaim for Weekend, 45 Years and Looking, recently spoke exclusively with Digital Spy about his latest feature, revealing that he was nervous about the casting of Foy and Bell as Adam’s parents, given they’re both younger than Scott.

“I was really worried about it,” he began. “I thought: ‘if that doesn't work, the film is terrible.’ People might laugh at it and be like: ‘this is just so stupid’. The film works on an emotional level and I need that to be believable and real.

“But then, weirdly, the minute I started filming with them, my fears went away, because I could see that it was working in the moment. And I could see that it was working emotionally. Jamie and Claire do an incredible job at feeling like they are Andrew's parents.”

