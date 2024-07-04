Usher Co-Signs Danessa Myricks Beauty's New Concealer

If Beyonce posted about the BET Awards in her story, there's really nothing else to say. It was THE moment. This year, the award show celebrating Black excellence and talent in the entertainment industry paid homage to Usher as he received the Lifetime Achievement award. It had everything for the baes and beyond, with legendary Usher renditions featuring Victoria Monét, Chlöe Bailey, Keke Palmer, Childish Gambino, Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Tinashe, Teyana Taylor and Latto.

Amidst the theme of transcendence, makeup artist Lola Okanlawon created exclusive looks using the highly sought-after Danessa Myricks Beauty on Usher himself. Okanlawon utilized a range of Myricks' products, from the powder Serum to the new Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Concealer in shade 14. In the press release, Okanlawon says, "I love how this concealer flexes with your skin to prevent creasing."

The Yummy Skin Lift & Flex Concealer combines nine plant-power ingredients with caffeine, vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and vegan sunscreen to help achieve a smooth, hydrating final look. Keke Palmer was also caught wearing Myricks in her out-of-this-world performance in dedication of Usher. Her makeup Artist, Kenya Alexis says "For this look, I wanted it to be all about the eyes. I went for a blue smokey eye and topped it off with my favorite foils and liquid shadows from Danessa Myricks Beauty."

Now available in eight shade ranges and 20 colors, the concealer retails for $30 USD on the brand's website.

