Utah fire captain dies in whitewater rafting accident at Dinosaur National Monument

A Salt Lake City Fire Captain died in a boating accident in Dinosaur National Monument, the National Park Service announced Saturday.

The park service confirmed that Michael Harp, 54, died when he was thrown from a raft into Green River in the Colorado portion of the park.

Harp was a 27-year veteran of the Salt Lake City Fire Department and second-generation firefighter. He was deployed to Ground Zero in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, according to a statement from the department.

"His legacy of service, leadership, compassion, and contagious laughter will forever be remembered by all who knew him," the department wrote.

Handout photo of Salt Lake City Fire Captain Michael Harp at Ground Zero in the aftermath of the 9/11

Firefighter dies after boat pinned in rapid

Harp was on a permitted private trip down the Green River at the time of the accident, according to the park service.

The park service was alerted on Thursday that a boat had been pinned in the Hells Half Mile rapid, a class III/IV rapid. Harp was underneath the boat.

The rafters were able to secure the boat and unpin Harp who floated down the river, unresponsive and without a lifejacket.

Harp's body was discovered Friday by a commercial rafting company 10 miles downriver.

