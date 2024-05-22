Utah Rancher, 21, Still Missing After Vanishing While Walking to Work Over a Month Ago: 'So Many Unknowns'

Elizibeth Green has been missing since April 17 and was last seen walking to work in a remote area of Callao

A 21-year-old Utah woman hasn't been seen since being reported missing over a month ago after vanishing while heading to work at a remote ranch.

Elizibeth Green was reported missing to the Juab County Sheriff's Office on April 17, 2024. A press release shared by the sheriff's office confirmed Green is from Callao, UT, and was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye high-cut hoodie, light blue jeans and black Converse sneakers. She was carrying a white backpack.

Green's mother, Vanessa Simmons, told local CBS affiliate KUTV of her missing daughter, "There's so many unknowns, unfortunately."

Simmons said that her daughter was last seen heading to a nearby ranch in the remote area of Callao where she was starting a new job.

Missing Persons Alerts Nationwide Page Elizibeth Green was reported missing on April 17, 2024.

"I'm kind of at the point where I think maybe she had somebody pick her up," Simmons shared, according to the outlet. "I just don't know who that is, or if they actually picked her up, or if they didn't come and then she went trying to walk through the desert."

Juab County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond when contacted by PEOPLE.

Per a search warrant filed by Juab County Sheriff's Office to access Green's devices and social media accounts, the Juab County Search and Rescue team began their search on April 18, according to KUTV.

The area the team have been looking in "is approximately three hours away from any major cities and requires travel on dirty roads," the outlet reports.

"SAR searched the area between her home and the ranch she was going to work at. They also searched in a grid pattern around the area. They were unable to locate Elizibeth or anything to determine where she could have gone," the warrant states, per the outlet.

The warrant also says that police have searched the ranch where Green was reportedly heading to work, but the rancher claimed she "did not make it to the ranch that day and he did not have any contact with her."

"Deputies searched his ranch and did not locate anything suspicious," the warrant continues.

"Based on the information that we have received, we are concerned about the possibility that Elizibeth is in danger of serious bodily injury or death," the document adds.

"It is unknown if Elizibeth is in danger and lost in the vast desert, or if someone that she was communicating with met with her and is holding her against her will," it states.

Those close to Green reportedly told investigators that she has mental health issues and has run away before, but would usually return after getting in touch with family members after a day or so, per KUTV.



