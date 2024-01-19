UWindsor officials point students to off-campus resources as student centre closed by flooding
Officials at the University of Windsor are directing students to off-campus medical clinics and mental health supports, as the CAW Student Centre is expected to remain closed on Friday.
"Flooding in the student centre prompted swift action from UWindsor's facility services teams Thursday morning," read a statement from the university.
A notice posted on the university website Thursday documented an "emergency water shutdown due to a main line break" Thursday between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m. That notice included links to asbestos-related resources, though it was not immediately clear why.
Another notice documented a "temporary power outage due to weather" from 7 a.m. until noon on Thursday.
The student centre is home to the university pharmacy, walk-in clinic, multi-faith room, peer support centre, student counselling centre, food court, food pantry, Aboriginal Education Centre and campus bookstore.
Off-campus services
A bulletin from the university published on its website Friday morning directs students to the food services section of its website to locate food service outlets elsewhere on campus.
It also directs students in need of medical attention to the following walk-in clinics near the campus or in downtown Windsor:
UMC Urgent Care at 1100 University Ave. W.
Core Medical Centre at 1329 Windsor Ave.
Windsor Medical Clinic at 1608 Tecumseh Rd. W.
Windsor Urgent Care Clinic at 2055 Huron Church Rd.
Officials told students Thursday that anyone with an appointment at the student counselling or peer support centres should call or email to inquire about the status of their appointments.
They are also pointing students to other mental health support options, including:
The community crisis line at 519-973-4435.
Campus Special Constable Services (for concerns about your own or another person's safety) at 519-253-3000 ext. 4444 for emergency issues and ext. 1234 for non-emergency issues.