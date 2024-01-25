Vancouver council approves policy statement for Indigenous-led Jericho Lands housing proposal

A rendering of the Jericho Lands proposal in Vancouver. The project cleared its latest hurdle Wednesday when a policy statement was approved by city council. (MST Development Corporation - image credit)

An Indigenous-led proposal to build a mixed-use development on Vancouver's Jericho Lands passed its latest hurdle after a policy statement was approved by city council on Wednesday.

The Jericho Lands proposal — first revealed in 2021 after work began in 2016 — includes a large housing project featuring dozens of buildings, a mix of community centres, park land and wilderness spaces, along with potential for a SkyTrain station if the Millennium Line is extended to the University of British Columbia.

It's set to be built over 30 years on a 36.4-hectare site in West Point Grey, an upscale neighbourhood of around 13,000 people, bounded by West 4th Avenue, Highbury Street, West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street.

The project, which had begun public consultations last year, would more than double the area's population. Vancouver councillors unanimously approved the policy statement and developers will now move toward creating an official development plan and applying for rezoning permits.

The Jericho Lands area is currently home to a former garrison, several dozen homes leased to military families, and a private school. The site itself is owned by the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations — whose unceded territories Vancouver is built on — in partnership with the Canada Lands Company, a federal Crown corporation.

Squamish Nation spokesperson Khelsilem said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the latest approval constituted a "historic and monumental moment in the history of Vancouver and for the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh peoples."

The approval of the policy statement was also praised by B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon, who has pushed municipalities to add more housing density as part of provincial targets.

Around 20 per cent of the housing on the site — approximately 2,600 units — will be set aside for social housing, with a further 1,300 units for secured-market and below-market rental housing.

The project is called ʔəy̓ alməxʷ (ee-yal-mugh) in the hən̓q̓əmin̓əm̓ language, and Iy̓ álmexw (i-yal-mugh) in the Squamish language.

Advocacy group Abundant Housing Vancouver praised the development proposal.

"When it's done it will be one of the best neighbourhoods in the city," Abundant Housing director Peter Waldkirch said in a statement. "In the 2050s, people will be asking why we don't have more neighbourhoods like it."

The Jericho Coalition, a group of Point Grey residents, have previously spoken out against the proposal. Over 30 people signed up to speak at Wednesday's council meeting, nearly all in opposition.

"Despite the emphasis on consultation, very little input from the working group was allowed to influence the proponents' plan," said Susan Fisher, who opposed the project.

"The proposal was developed in isolation from, perhaps even in contradiction to, concerns that were expressed throughout the community."

Vancouver councillors, however, said the proposal satisfied many of the city's needs around transit-adjacent developments, climate goals and housing densification.

"It's a historic project," said OneCity Coun. Christine Boyle. "I'm excited about these badly needed homes in a beautiful neighbourhood."