Vanessa Lachey Reacts to “NCIS: Hawai'i ”Cancellation as Fans Express Outrage Over Decision: 'Gutted'

The CBS show, which starred Lachey as the franchise's first female lead, was canceled on Friday, April 26

Karen Neal/CBS Vanessa Lachey on 'NCIS: Hawaii'

Vanessa Lachey is heartbroken over the cancellation of NCIS: Hawai'i.

The actress, who made history as the franchise's first female lead in the role of Jane Tennant, reacted to the news that CBS had canceled the series after three seasons on the air.

"Gutted, confused, blindsided," Lachey, 43, wrote on her Instagram Stories on April 27. "Grateful, confident, beloved fans!"

"Processing this news and still being present with my family. I Love You all!" she continued, before adding, "Mahalo Nui Loa," which translates to "Thank you very much."

Instagram/vanessalachey Vanessa Lachey's Instagram Stories post.

Lachey's post comes as fans have been expressing their sadness and outrage over CBS' decision to cancel the series, which also starred Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Yasmine Al-Bustami, Jason Antoon, Tori Anderson and Kian Talan.

Many have pointed out that the show was huge for representation — especially for women and the LGBTQ and Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities — and that the April 26 cancellation was ill-timed as it comes at the end of Lesbian Visibility Week (the show prominently features a lesbian couple) and just days before AAPI Month in May.

Fans have even gone so far as to create a petition on Change.com, calling for CBS to save the show, and to launch a "#SaveNCISHawaii" hashtag on X, formerly Twitter.

"NCIS: Hawaii has been more than just a television show for many of us. Over the past three years, it has become a beacon of representation and inspiration, changing lives in ways unimaginable. It's not just about the thrilling plotlines or the engaging characters; it's about what they stand for and how they've touched our hearts," the petition reads. "The show has broken barriers by portraying women in leading roles, inspiring countless girls and women to see themselves as leaders. The two lesbian characters have helped many viewers come to terms with their sexuality, providing much-needed representation on mainstream television. Furthermore, storylines dealing with PTSD and trauma have offered solace to those grappling with similar issues in their own lives."

"Beyond its impact on individual viewers, NCIS: Hawaii has also brought together a diverse fandom community that spans across ages and backgrounds. It has breathed new life into an already beloved franchise by attracting a wider audience," the petition continues.

Karen Neal/CBS Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant and Noah Mills as Jesse Boone in 'NCIS: Hawaii'.

Lachey wasn't the only cast or crew member from the show to speak out about the cancellation.

Anderson, who plays FBI agent Kate Whistler and whose character is dating Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami), wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter): "Having a really hard time processing this one. Thank you to our incredible crew who made every single day feel like I was living a dream. I want to say thank you to all the fans. My heart breaks for you as well. This is a huge loss for representation. Love you all so much."

Antoon, who plays cyber intelligence specialist Ernie, reflected on his memories shooting the show and the difficulties actors face. "This business is brutal and makes no sense. But we had soooo much fun. Love you all and mahalo. 🤙🏽" he wrote on Instagram.

Series co-creators Christopher Silber and Matt Bosack were also devastated by the news.

"Four years ago, @JanNash100 @mattbosack and I started something very special. We joined with an incredible cast, amazing writers and crew... and gathered in Hawai'i to make a show. But ended up creating an ohana. I'm so grateful to you all," Silber wrote in a post on X.

Bosack wrote in his own tweet, "#NCISHawaii was a dream. And while it's ended, I am forever grateful to my partners, @csilb and @JanNash100, our amazing cast, led by @VanessaLachey, the entire crew, and this wonderful island I call home..."

In a second, follow-up tweet, Bosack added: "I'm proud of the stories we were able to tell over these 3 seasons. To tell fun Navy crime mysteries but also dig into ideas about family, life, love, identity... To all the fans, especially those who saw themselves in these characters, mahalo nui loa. A hui hou. #NCISHawaii"

Karen Neal/CBS Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant, Noah Mills as Jesse Boone, Alex Tarrant as Kai Holman, Yasmine Al-Bustami as Lucy Tara, and Jason Antoon as Ernie Malik in 'NCIS: Hawaii'.

Before the series premiered in 2021, Lachey reflected on her historic casting in an emotional video on Instagram. Alongside a teary clip of her telling her friends and family she had landed the role, the Love Is Blind host opened up about how the fateful call had "changed" her life forever.



"I remember the day I got the call 'You got the job!'" she wrote in the caption. "I will never forget it! Dreams do come true. One week from today, our show premieres and I'm beyond grateful for this opportunity. My life is changed forever. ❤️."

Shortly after her casting, she and her husband Nick Lachey relocated to Hawaii — where the show films on location — along with their three kids: Camden John, Brooklyn Elisabeth and Phoenix Robert.

News of NCIS: Hawai'i's cancellation comes after the franchise hit its 1,000-episode milestone amongst its five series on April 15. It also follows the network's decision to renew NCIS for season 22 and pick up NCIS: Sydney for a second season.

Karen Neal/CBS Vanessa Lachey as Jane Tennant on 'NCIS: Hawaii'

While celebrating NCIS' achievements at the time, Lachey exclusively told PEOPLE what it's meant to be a part of the milestone as a groundbreaking addition to the crime-fighting family.

"It’s an honor to be able to add to this incredible franchise and to do it as the first female lead has meant more to me than I can ever express," she reflected. "It shows the incredible evolution and longevity that NCIS continues to give its fans."

Lachey said that getting to have a "family" both "across the generations as well as continents" is what she loved most about being a part of the NCIS universe.



"Not only with our cast but the fans as well," she added. "The NCIS franchise is all over the world and it brings people together to watch and talk about, as well as provide comfort and entertainment, which is what you want when you dive into a show."

NCIS: Hawai'i's series finale is set to air Monday, May 6 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.



