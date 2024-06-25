Vent and burn after East Palestine train derailment unnecessary, NTSB says

The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that burning off chemicals after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in Ohio last year was unnecessary.

Officials intentionally released and burned off toxic vinyl chloride from five derailed cars, sending smoke and chemicals into the air despite the potential health effects.

NTSB officials said Tuesday that the train operator and its contractors failed to tell incident commanders that the maker and shipper of the vinyl chloride had said venting and burning the chemicals wasn't needed. In fact, they said Norfolk Southern and its contractors continued to assert that it was necessary, even though thyey had evidence that should have lead them to conclude otherwise.

The findings came as NTSB officials returned to East Palestine Tuesday to share findings of their investigation into the calamitous 2023 train derailment and offer recommendations to prevent similar disasters from happening in the future.

In February 2023, a Norfolk Southern train derailed in a tiny Ohio town near the Pennsylvania border. Residents initially watched the fires from the crash and were later evacuated as officials feared a potential hazardous chemical explosion, and they executed the vent and burn.

A screenshot from video released by NTSB of the controlled burn fire after East Palestine train derailment.

NTSB officials have said an overheated bearing on one of the railcars likely caused the crash, but questions remained about whether that could have been prevented and whether officials made the right choice to burn off the vinyl chloride. The NTSB recommended Tuesday that Norfolk Southern revise its incident report about the derailment to reflect that the vent and burn of vinyl chloride was not necessary.

The agency outlined about a half-dozen recommendations Tuesday, ranging from creating a nationwide database to track overheated wheel bearings, to increasing training for Ohio volunteer firefighters. The recommendations are not binding, but U.S. lawmakers could act to enforce them.

What caused the bearing to fail?

It was impossible to tell what caused the bearing failure in East Palestine because the fire destroyed the components, according to the NTSB. When asked what causes bearings to fail, NTSB Investigator Joey Rhine said when there's a bearing defect, it causes friction, which leads to heat.

"It's like putting an iron skillet on a stove," Rhine said.

But the bearing that failed was attached to a car that sat in a flooded area for an extended time and water intrusion can also cause bearing failures, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said.

Timken, the manufacturer of the bearing, recommends replacing bearings that sit in floods. There was no evidence this bearing was replaced and, Homendy pointed out, there was no way for Norfolk Southern to know because railroads generally don't own the cars they transport.

Most bearings on freight trains in the U.S. are re-conditioned, according to Rhine, meaning they have only about half the life of new bearings. The NTSB has investigated two other train derailments since East Palestine that also involved a bearing failure, he said. Each bearing that failed was reconditioned and in the same axle position as East Palestine, he said.

When investigators tried to find data to see if this was a larger pattern, they discovered that there isn't a single database. The Association of American Railroads (AAR) maintains a database, but it's broken down by car, not train. The NTSB recommended the AAR create a single database to illuminate patterns in wheel bearing failures across the industry. Bearing failures are the primary cause of U.S. train derailments, the NTSB said.

NTSB recommends tank cars with built-in protections

The fire that began at the East Palestine derailment likely happened when a DOT-111 type of train car was punctured, the NTSB said, "spilling fire" onto an 1,100-foot section of track. DOT-111 cars are susceptible to breaching and are due to be phased out for carrying flammable material after May 2029.

The NTSB recommended mandating an accelerated phase-out. Flammable and hazardous materials should instead by carried in tank cars with more built-in protections, the board said.

At least five different chemicals were carried in the train cars that derailed, according to a letter from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to Norfolk Southern. The chemicals included vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, ethylhexyl acrylate, ethylene glycol monobutyl ether and isobutylene.

Vinyl chloride, which is a chemical used to make PVC pipe, is considered a carcinogen. Exposure to vinyl chloride is associated with an increased risk of a rare form of liver cancer as well as brain and lung cancers.

Burning it, which was part of the controlled release, creates the toxic gas phosgene and hydrogen chloride. The gas was used as a weapon during World War I.

In the days following the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, a group of investigators fell ill while looking into the chemical exposure of residents.

NTSB calls for increased firefighter training, updating placards on tankers

Quickly finding out what hazardous chemicals are on derailed trains in the U.S. is a chronic, recurring problem that's stretches over decades, NTSB members and agency investigators said. In East Palestine, dispatchers called the Norfolk Southern dispatch center in Atlanta to find out what the train was carrying within minutes of the derailment. Norfolk Southern said it would call back, but there's no evidence it ever did, according to NTSB investigator Troy Lloyd. Meanwhile, placards on the rail cars were melted or missing.

One simple change NTSB recommended is updating the standard for placards displayed on tankers showing what hazardous materials they are carrying. The NTSB said the placards now must only be able to withstand weather for 30 days. There are no mandates about the placards standing up to derailments or fires. The NTSB showed missing and damaged placards caused by the East Palestine derailment.

Veteran NTSB Inspector Paul Stancil added that the railroads shouldn't wait for first responders to reach out to them after a derailment. He said the railroads' first call should be to the 911 dispatch center in the area where a train derails, so first responders know what the train is carrying.

Additionally, none of the local volunteer firefighters had hazardous materials training. Two weeks before the East Palestine train derailment, the state of Ohio published a report that said, in part, that the 36 hours of training mandated for volunteer firefighters in the state was an outdated model.

Instead of setting up a command post a 1/2 mile away, as recommended in such cases, firefighters initially set up inside the "danger zone," 400 or 500 feet from burning rail cars without knowing what was in them.

“It's really fortunate that one of the volunteer firefighters from that department was also a chemistry teacher” who evaluated some of the dangers, Homenday said. It wasn't ideal, she said, but it was the "best immediate guidance" first responders had as they rushed to East Palestine from 48 area departments.

The NTSB recommended increasing training for Ohio volunteer firefighters, who often face the same hazardous situations as professionally-trained career firefighters.

NTSB officials pointed across the state line to Pennsylvania, which mandates and funds additional training for volunteers. Time and money is an issue with volunteers, Lloyd said. Hazardous material training can also cost $2,000 per firefighter, plus another $25,000 per firefighter for necessary hazardous response gear. Some states, he said, are now offering incentives to volunteer firefighters, including tax breaks.

Contributing: Max Filby, Columbus Dispatch

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Vent and burn after East Palestine derailment was unnecessary: NTSB