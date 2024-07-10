Vera star shares emotional filming update ahead of final series

Vera star Riley Jones has shared an emotional filming update ahead of the show's final series.

Earlier this year, ITV confirmed that season 14 will consist of two feature-length episodes, lasting 120 minutes each, that will see the fan-favourite detective tackle more mysterious cases across the northeast.

Jones, who has played DC Mark Edwards since the show's inception, has now opened up about his reaction to filming his final scenes on the show.

"Heading up to Newcastle to film my last few scenes for Vera and reading this article by @Graemethedean," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Weird that someone is chopping onions on the train."

Fans quickly expressed their sadness at the show's ending in the comments section, with one writing: "I'm so upset that we won't see Vera anymore. Only 2 more episodes of this fabulous show to go."

Another added: "Really sad that we won't have any more Vera, an absolutely fantastic show," while a third commented: "So sad Vera is ending. Best crime drama, by far! Best stories, fabulous acting, Great scenery."

A fourth viewer thanked the cast and crew for the "pleasure" they've provided over the years, adding: "We will continue to watch repeats! We've grown to love you all dearly and will miss you all terribly. Thank you all so much for the entertainment."

The news comes after lead actor Brenda Blethyn announced her departure from the hit detective series.

The actor, who has starred as the titular DCI Vera Stanhope for 13 seasons, confirmed she will leave the show after the 14th and final season.

"Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end, and I'm sad to be saying Cheerio," she said in a press statement. "But I am so proud of our achievements over the last fourteen years."

Based on the bestselling books by author Ann Cleeves, the first season of Vera aired in May 2011, with Blethyn originating the detective role.

The show returned for season 13 in January 2024, with three feature-length episodes – which are available to watch now on ITV's popular streaming service.

Vera seasons 1-13 are available to stream on ITVX.





