Video: Early morning fire destroys Kirkland Lake buildings

KIRKLAND LAKE - An early morning fire has destroyed two buildings in Kirkland Lake.

A blaze broke out early this morning (April 12) on the 20 block of Main Street in Kirkland Lake.

Fire Chief Earl Grigg told TimminsToday around 8:30 a.m. that the fire is still burning.

“The first structure was a total loss and the second structure is also a total loss. The fire is still ongoing at this time. We're still suppressing the second building. And the first one was under construction. It was being renovated,” Grigg said.

One person was seen by paramedics but wasn’t transported to hospital, Grigg said.

Bryan Clark, a Kirkland Lake resident and retired police officer, said the fire happened around 4 a.m. just across from his home, about 200 feet away.

“We're early risers and we heard the sirens so I looked out the window and saw the two houses right directly across from our apartment complex here on fire. So I just went out and checked it out and took the video,” he said.

One apartment building was under construction as a renovation for rentals and has been there for years, said Clark. He said it was unoccupied.

“I'm just glad everybody got out and I hope that they got good insurance. Everything else can be replaceable. I’m just worried about life,” he said.

Clark said the fire spread from that apartment building to the house next door.

Grigg said at this point, the cause of the fire is unknown.

Main Street is currently shut down to Taylor Avenue, Grigg said.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com