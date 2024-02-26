Video: The fight between Heat and Pelicans that led to suspensions for Butler, Jovic, Bryant

The aftermath of Friday night’s melee between the Miami Heat and New Orleans Pelicans has left five players suspended.

The NBA announced Sunday afternoon that Jimmy Butler, Thomas Bryant and Nikola Jovic have been suspended for the Heat. Also, Jose Alvarado and Naji Marshall have been suspended for the Pelicans.

Bryant and Alvarado “have each been suspended three games without pay for leaving the bench area during an on-court altercation and fighting,” the league said in a press release.

Butler and Marshall “have each been suspended one game without pay for instigating and engaging in an on-court altercation,” the league said.

Jovic “has been suspended one game without pay for leaving the bench area and entering an on-court altercation,” the NBA announced.

Butler and Jovic will serve their one-game suspensions on Monday when the Heat faces the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center (10 p.m., Bally Sports Sun and NBA TV). Bryant will begin serving his three-game suspension on Monday and will miss the final three games of the Heat’s four-game trip.

Here’s the video of the fourth-quarter brawl between the Heat and Pelicans that led to the suspensions ...