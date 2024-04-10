The video game films and TV shows to look forward to if you like Fallout

Video games are the perfect content to adapt for Hollywood, with upcoming TV shows and films including Fallout and Borderlands. (Prime Video/Lionsgate films)

It was once said that video games couldn't translate well on the silver screen, but soon viewers will be able to enjoy Fallout on Prime Video which, should the reviews be believed, joins The Last of Us as being one of the best.

Gamers will no doubt marvel in the action-packed spectacle of Fallout, but soon will wonder what they can sink their teeth into next once finished with the eight-episode series. The good news is Hollywood sees the video game industry because there are a number of adaptations in the works, some of which will appeal to fans of Fallout.

Let's dig into some of the exciting video game adaptations in the pipeline.

Borderlands | 9 August, 2024

Borderlands is being released as part of the 2024 Summer Blockbuster season. (Lionsgate Films)

Similar to Fallout in tone and style, Borderlands is being given the movie treatment and will be released as part of the 2024 summer blockbuster season. The film has a huge cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee-Curtis, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Ariana Greenblatt.

The story centres on the ragtag crew who are tasked with the mission of saving a girl who is the key to unlocking unimaginable power. The trailer for the film teased the high-octane action and the quirky characters that the group will encounter, and face off with, along the way.

BioShock | Release date TBC

A still from BioShock 2 of the character Big Daddy, which is expected to feature in the live-action adaptation of the game. (Alamy)

Another great video game that is perfect film material is BioShock, there have been three games in the franchise set in a dystopian future where humanity lives in isolated utopian societies. The first two games are set in the underwater city of Rapture and the third takes place in the airborne city Columbia.

The first BioShock game is being adapted into a live-action film for Netflix, which has yet to be given a release date, but the dystopia world will be exactly what fans of Fallout are looking for.

God of War | Release date TBC

PS4 video game God of War is being adapted into a TV series by Prime Video. (Alamy)

Prime Video has proven it can make good video game adaptations, so this means fans can be hopeful for the streamer's upcoming God of War adaptation. Like Fallout, God of War is being adapted into a TV series and it will explore the story of its titular character Kranos in the Norse realm of Midgard with The Wheel of Time’s Rafe Judkins serving as showrunner.

Horizon Zero Dawn | Release date TBC

Horizon Zero Dawn producer Jochen Willemsen presenting the game in 2017, it is now being adapted into a live-action series for Netflix. (Getty Images)

Another Netflix adaptation of a video game is Horizon Zero Dawn, the series is being helmed by Steven Blackman who previously acted as showrunner for The Umbrella Academy for the streamer. A safe pair of hands for greek culture, Blackman will be developing the adaptation as a TV series.

The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where Earth has been taken over by robotic creatures, and it follows a young woman named Aloy who is an outcast hunter.

The Last of Us Part II | Expected 2025 release

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will return as Joel Miller and Ellie Williams in The Last Of Us season two, which adapts the second game in the franchise. (HBO/Sky)

Speaking of already great video game adaptations, The Last of Us proved what one could achieve and then some. The first season was a triumph and soon viewers will be able to see season 2 adapt the second book in the video game series.

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie in the show, which will be set several years after the traumatic events of the first series.

Arcane season 2 | November 2024

Netflix's League of Legends adaptation Arcane will soon return for its second season. (Netflix)

Another upcoming sequel is the second series of Arcane, Netflix's critically acclaimed animated series that brings the League of Legends games to life. The upcoming series is confirmed to be released in November, and will continue to follow Jinx (voiced by Fallout's Ella Purnell).

Death Stranding | Release date TBC

Norman Reedus and Hideo Kojima at an event celebration game Death Stranding, which is being adapted into a movie by A24. (Getty Images)

Another hotly anticipated video game adaptation is Death Stranding, which will re-imagine Hideo Kojima's story for the big screen. The movie is confirmed to be being made by A24 and Kojima Productions, and the story follows a courier named Sam Porter Bridges who travels across a post-apocalyptic America with a Bridge Baby.

The original game already had an A-list cast including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley. It has not yet been confirmed if any of these actors will reprise their roles for the live-action adaptation.

Fallout premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, 11 April.

Watch the trailer for Fallout: