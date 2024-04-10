The video game films and TV shows to look forward to if you like Fallout
There are several upcoming adaptations that will likely do the same including BioShock and Borderlands
It was once said that video games couldn't translate well on the silver screen, but soon viewers will be able to enjoy Fallout on Prime Video which, should the reviews be believed, joins The Last of Us as being one of the best.
Gamers will no doubt marvel in the action-packed spectacle of Fallout, but soon will wonder what they can sink their teeth into next once finished with the eight-episode series. The good news is Hollywood sees the video game industry because there are a number of adaptations in the works, some of which will appeal to fans of Fallout.
Let's dig into some of the exciting video game adaptations in the pipeline.
Borderlands | 9 August, 2024
Similar to Fallout in tone and style, Borderlands is being given the movie treatment and will be released as part of the 2024 summer blockbuster season. The film has a huge cast that includes Cate Blanchett, Jamie Lee-Curtis, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Ariana Greenblatt.
The story centres on the ragtag crew who are tasked with the mission of saving a girl who is the key to unlocking unimaginable power. The trailer for the film teased the high-octane action and the quirky characters that the group will encounter, and face off with, along the way.
BioShock | Release date TBC
Another great video game that is perfect film material is BioShock, there have been three games in the franchise set in a dystopian future where humanity lives in isolated utopian societies. The first two games are set in the underwater city of Rapture and the third takes place in the airborne city Columbia.
The first BioShock game is being adapted into a live-action film for Netflix, which has yet to be given a release date, but the dystopia world will be exactly what fans of Fallout are looking for.
God of War | Release date TBC
Prime Video has proven it can make good video game adaptations, so this means fans can be hopeful for the streamer's upcoming God of War adaptation. Like Fallout, God of War is being adapted into a TV series and it will explore the story of its titular character Kranos in the Norse realm of Midgard with The Wheel of Time’s Rafe Judkins serving as showrunner.
Horizon Zero Dawn | Release date TBC
Another Netflix adaptation of a video game is Horizon Zero Dawn, the series is being helmed by Steven Blackman who previously acted as showrunner for The Umbrella Academy for the streamer. A safe pair of hands for greek culture, Blackman will be developing the adaptation as a TV series.
The game is set in a post-apocalyptic world where Earth has been taken over by robotic creatures, and it follows a young woman named Aloy who is an outcast hunter.
The Last of Us Part II | Expected 2025 release
Speaking of already great video game adaptations, The Last of Us proved what one could achieve and then some. The first season was a triumph and soon viewers will be able to see season 2 adapt the second book in the video game series.
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey return as Joel and Ellie in the show, which will be set several years after the traumatic events of the first series.
Arcane season 2 | November 2024
Another upcoming sequel is the second series of Arcane, Netflix's critically acclaimed animated series that brings the League of Legends games to life. The upcoming series is confirmed to be released in November, and will continue to follow Jinx (voiced by Fallout's Ella Purnell).
Death Stranding | Release date TBC
Another hotly anticipated video game adaptation is Death Stranding, which will re-imagine Hideo Kojima's story for the big screen. The movie is confirmed to be being made by A24 and Kojima Productions, and the story follows a courier named Sam Porter Bridges who travels across a post-apocalyptic America with a Bridge Baby.
The original game already had an A-list cast including Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley. It has not yet been confirmed if any of these actors will reprise their roles for the live-action adaptation.
Fallout premieres on Prime Video on Thursday, 11 April.
Watch the trailer for Fallout: