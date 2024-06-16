Violence breaks out between fans ahead of England's opening Euro 2024 game against Serbia

England fans have been involved in clashes with rival fans ahead of the Three Lions game against Serbia.

Riot police swooped on supporters outside a bar in Gelsenkirchen as violence flared on Sunday afternoon.

Officers moved in after trouble erupted between England and Serbian fans outside a restaurant just after 3.30pm.

Tables, chairs and bottles appeared to have been hurled between two groups of fans.

BREAKING: England & Serbia fans clash in Gelsenkirchen. Tables, chairs, glass bottles all thrown and smashed in a side street just off the main square. German and UK riot police on the scene. pic.twitter.com/oZuGcPjTJQ — Tyrone Francis (@TJFrancisLive) June 16, 2024

One fan was pictured being led away with blood streaming down his face.

An eyewitness told MailOnline: “There was a sudden burst of violence. It came out of nowhere.

“It was unclear who started what. But to me it seemed liked a group of England fans rushed the bar where Serbs were drinking and it all kicked off with tables, chairs and bottles thrown.

“One man had blood pouring from a head wound - he was English I believe.”

However, It is believed Albanian fans may have launched the initial attack against arch-rivals Serbia, with a group of England fans getting caught up in the violence.

German police indicated that England fans were not at the centre of the clashes.

In videos on social media, glass could be heard being smashed as police ran down a street in the centre of town.

Witnesses reported a group of masked men at the scene throwing bottles. Images showed several fans with bloof pouring from wounds. One fan was curled on the floor being beaten when police intervened to save him.

Witnesses suggested Albanian fans first attacked Serbs. Before the tournament police were preparing for huindreds of Serbian ‘ultras’ fans notorious for their violence.

An estimated 40,000 England supporters are in Gelsenkirchen and neighbouring cities such as Dusseldorf and Cologne.

This is a breaking news story. More follows.