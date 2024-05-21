'The Voice': Bryan Olesen moves John Legend to tears with emotional ballad in finale lead-up

If there's any time to ham it up on "The Voice," it's during the cutthroat season finale.

The Top 5 contestants brought their A game for the first part of the Season 25 conclusion. On Monday, the singers were tasked with showcasing their musical versatility by performing an up-tempo song and ballad.

Team Legend's Nathan Chester got things off to a rockin' start with his performance of "It's Your Thing" by The Isley Brothers. He later sang a stirring rendition of Donny Hathaway’s "A Song for You."

The 28-year-old floored coach John Legend with his infectious soul-pop growl and smooth dance moves on "It's Your Thing."

"You outdid yourself," Legend told Chester. "You performed it with such exuberance and skill and energy (and) electricity. It was incredible."

Here's what else went down on Monday's episode.

Josh Sanders excites Reba McEntire with 'fun' Randy Houser cover

Josh Sanders of Team Reba channeled his inner country powerhouse with dynamite covers of Vince Gill's "Go Rest High on That Mountain" and "Boots On" by Randy Houser.

Sanders charmed with his performance of Houser's "Boots On," letting loose with some suave hip movements onstage and delivering a gritty cowboy growl to match.

"You're so much fun to watch," coach Reba McEntire told Sanders. "I loved the performance you did. You were growling at the right time, and everybody was screaming having a great time."

John Legend calls Asher Havon 'the best vocalist' on 'The Voice'

Team Reba's Asher Havon brought out the big guns − vocally − with mesmerizing performances of "Last Dance" by Donna Summer and Whitney Houston's "I Will Always Love You."

Havon got into the groove and dazzled with his gospel-inflected performance of the Summer disco classic, with Legend suggesting Havon has found his musical niche.

"I truly believe you’re the best vocalist in this competition," Legend said. "Maybe this is a lane that you should consider. … Some of the best artists in disco and house were gospel-trained and have that voice. It fit you like a glove."

Bryan Olesen moves coach John Legend to tears with emotional ballad

Bryan Olesen of Team Legend brought his rock 'n' roll swagger once again with electric renditions of "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone and George Michael's "Freedom! '90."

Olesen's soaring performance of "Beautiful Things" struck an emotional chord with Legend. The 50-year-old touchingly referenced the death of his mother in a prerecorded interview previewing the performance.

"The Voice" contestant Bryan Olesen, pictured, delivered a soaring performance that moved John Legend to tears during the first part of the Season 25 finale.

"I was so moved by it because it feels like when you're singing it that you know what it means to lose something," a teary-eyed Legend said. "I really felt it."

Dan + Shay praises country singer Karen Waldrup as ‘iconic’

Team Dan + Shay's Karen Waldrup upped the showmanship with concert-caliber performances of Rascal Flatts’ "What Hurts the Most" and "I'm Alright" by Jo Dee Messina.

Waldrup tugged at the heartstrings and solidified her country prowess with her heartfelt cover of "What Hurts the Most."

"That was iconic. … That felt like a Grammy performance," Dan Smyers said, with Shay Mooney adding, "I’m just so proud of you. Welcome to the country music community."

How to vote for 'The Voice' finale

Viewers can vote for their favorite Top 5 contestant at NBC.com/voicevote or on “The Voice” app.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'The Voice' recap: Bryan Olesen moves John Legend to tears with ballad