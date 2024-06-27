Volkswagen recalls more than 270k SUVs over airbag that may not deploy during a crash

Mary Walrath-Holdridge, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Volkswagen Group of America has issued a 2024 recall notice for more than 270,000 SUV models, citing potential faults in the airbag system.

According to a recall notice on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) website, certain Volkswagen models may have faults in the wiring that impact the vehicles' ability to properly sense the presence of a passenger and deploy an airbag when needed.

This fault increases the risk of injury in the event of a crash, said the company. Here's what we know about the Volkswagen SUVs included in the recall.

What Volkswagen SUVs are affected?

  • Volkswagen Atlas 2021-2024

  • Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2020-2024

Passenger airbag issues

Volkswagen has issued a recall for more than 271,000 SUVs.

The recall, reported to NHTSA on June 20, impacts 2021-2024 Volkswagen Atlas and 2020-2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport models. Impacted cars may experience issues with the passenger-side airbag. Around 271,330 vehicles are subject to the recall, though the company estimates only 3% of that lot are affected.

According to Volkswagon, some vehicles may experience faulty wiring in the passenger occupant detection system (PODS), resulting in the deactivation of the front passenger airbag even when the seat is occupied.

This fault could lead to the vehicles failing to sense the presence of a passenger and prevent the airbag from deploying, increasing the risk of injury during a crash.

How to get your Volkswagen fixed

Dealers will replace the PODS sensor mat and wiring harness, free of charge. Owners of affected cars will be notified via mail and may also contact Volkswagen's customer service at 1-800-893-5298 about recall number 69PZ.

A recall made in 2023 addressed the same issue and included another 143,000 Atlas and Atlas Sport models manufactured as early as 2018.

Car owners looking to check the status of their vehicles can enter their information into the NHTSA recall check or check USA TODAY's recall database for car and motor vehicle recalls.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Volkswagen recall 2024: 270k SUVs recalled over airbag failure risk

    (Bloomberg) -- Peru and a Chinese state-owned company resolved a dispute over the business model of a massive $1.3 billion port ahead of a meeting between the presidents of both countries this week. Most Read from BloombergYouTuber Dr Disrespect Was Allegedly Kicked Off Twitch for Messaging MinorNvidia Rout Takes Breather as Traders Scour Charts for SupportTrump Could Actually Lose Florida. Here’s Why.Rivian Gets $5 Billion Lifeline in Joint Venture With VolkswagenJulian Assange Leaves Court ‘Fr