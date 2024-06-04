Who should I vote for? Conservative, Labour, Lib Dem and Reform election policies explained

The general election on July 4 gives the three main national parties the opportunity to reshape the political map and future of the country.

Voters will have the choice of backing the Conservatives under Rishi Sunak or giving their support to Labour, led by Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats or Reform UK under the leadership of newly-crowned leader Nigel Farage.

To help you decide how to vote, Telegraph reporters have put together the commitments each one has made so far on major policy areas and what they might outline as the general election campaign develops.

NHS and social care

Conservative: Slashing waiting lists is one of the five key pledges of Mr Sunak’s premiership, while he has ruled out public funding cuts in the NHS. The Prime Minister has previously promised to recruit 300,000 doctors and 170,000 nurses by 2036-37. On social care, the Tories will have to decide whether to recommit to a £86,000 cap on care costs.

Labour: Has pledged to get the NHS “back on its feet”, with an extra two million operations, scans and appointments in the first year. “Neighbourhood health centres” would be trialled to cater for the patients clogging up overloaded A&E units, while dentistry and “ending the 8am scramble” for GP appointments form key pillars of the Labour programme.

Lib Dems: The Liberal Democrats’ key pledges centre on GPs: increasing their number by 8,000 and giving patients a right to an appointment within a week, or 24 hours if urgent. Unpaid carers would be given more help, including financial assistance. The party have also pledged an extra £1 billion of investment each year in the Public Health Grant, which they would fund with a crackdown on tax evasion.

Reform: Pledges focus on improving doctor and nurse availability by removing the basic tax rate for front-line NHS and social care staff for three years, using British and overseas independent sector organisations to cut waiting lists and putting in place a 20 per cent tax relief on private healthcare and insurance. It plans to end training caps for all UK medical students and introduce a voucher scheme for patients who can’t get appointments within a certain timeframe.

Tax and spending

Conservative: The Tories have pledged repeatedly that they will reduce taxes as soon as public finances allow, despite the huge rise in the tax burden overall since 2019. National insurance has already been cut by 4p as Mr Sunak aims to abolish it altogether, while a “quadruple lock” plan would raise the tax threshold for pensioners to keep the state pension untaxed.

Labour: Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has ruled out any new tax rises beyond those already promised on energy company profits, private school fees and private equity bonuses.

Tax increases already announced by Labour include extending the windfall tax on energy companies’ profits, imposing VAT on private school fees and ensuring that private equity bonuses are “taxed appropriately”.

Lib Dems: Campaigning hard with older voters, the Lib Dems have focused on the impact of stealth taxes. They would also abolish the capital gains tax-free allowance and implement a “one-off windfall tax on the super-profits of oil and gas producers”.

Reform: Income tax would be imposed only on incomes of at least £20,000 a year, with the higher rate set to £70,000. VAT on energy bills would be scrapped and stamp duty would be abolished below £750,000. Corporation tax would ultimately be set at 15 per cent after five years.



Economy

Conservative: Three of Mr Sunak’s five missions centred on the economy – reducing inflation, boosting growth and bringing down the national debt. With ambitions to reduce taxes, spending constraints will be required to balance the books.

Labour: Aiming for the highest sustained growth in the G7 with new fiscal rules, an enhanced role for the OBR and a new Office for Value for Money.

Lib Dems: The party’s goal is to restore the United Kingdom to the Single Market in a four-stage roadmap to fix the “botched deal with Europe”. Employees would be given the automatic right to work from home.

Reform: A simplified tax system, reformed planning system and the scrapping of thousands of laws in a “Brexit bonus” make up some of the party’s key economic plans.

Environment

Conservative: Last year, Mr Sunak set out plans for a “more pragmatic, proportionate, and realistic approach” to net zero targets. Traffic schemes and low-emission zones will be a focus after the Tory by-election success in Uxbridge. Under pressure in rural areas, the Tories could revive plans to fine water firms up to £250 million to tackle river pollution.

Labour: The £28bn-a-year green investment pledged was famously downscaled to less than £5bn. The overarching aim is to turn the UK into a “clean energy superpower”, with a zero-carbon electricity system by 2030.

Lib Dems: A focus on water companies, with plans to turn them into US-style public benefit corporations, and replacing Ofwat with a “tough new regulator”. Sir Ed has also promised to “double nature by 2050” and expand protections for coastlines and rivers under a new Blue Flag river scheme to limit sewage.

Reform: The party wants to scrap net zero plans in its first 100 days, fast-track oil and gas licences for the North Sea and prioritise the development of small modular nuclear reactors.

Education and childcare

Conservative: Mr Sunak has pledged to replace A-levels and technical T-levels with a “knowledge-rich” Advanced British Standard. In addition, English and Maths would be studied until the age of 18, which would require major teacher recruitment. The Government has been consulting on plans to stop the teaching of sex education to under nines and to ban teaching of gender ideology entirely.

Labour: A plan to put VAT on private school fees is designed to fund the recruitment of 6,500 new teachers for the state sector. One-word reviews would be out in a ‘more effective’ Ofsted system, along with a review of school curriculum and assessment.

Lib Dems: To address the damage done by the Covid pandemic, the party has promised to put a mental health professional in every school. Spending per pupil would rise above the rate of inflation each year, with free school meals extended to all children in primary education. The UK would also return to the Erasmus Plus programme as part of plans for closer ties with the EU. All adults would be eligible for £10,000 to spend on education and training throughout their lives.

Reform: A ban on “transgender ideology” and critical race theory would be imposed in primary and secondary schools, while independent schools would be given a tax relief of 20 per cent. Schools will have to teach lessons on home economics and social media risk. Student loans would no longer accrue interest, and two-year courses must be offered in a bid to ease student debt. Universities which are deemed to undermine free speech would see funding cuts.

Defence

Conservative: The return of national service for school leavers was Rishi Sunak’s first major pledge of the campaign. This followed a pledge in April to raise the military budget to 2.5 per cent of GDP, amid serious concerns over Forces manpower. Ukraine has been guaranteed at least £3bn in support every year until 2030.

Labour: Has given no time frame on its pledge to match the 2.5 per cent of GDP for defence spending. But it has also said it would make an “unshakeable commitment” to Nato and Britain’s nuclear deterrent, in a clear departure from the Corbyn years. The party also said it may boost the size of the Army following its defence review, which would be held in the party’s first year in government.

Lib Dems: They would reverse cuts to troop numbers, maintain the UK’s support for Nato and “a posture of continuous at-sea nuclear deterrence”, while at the same time seeking multilateral global disarmament.

Reform: Pledges include an increase of defence spending to 2.5 per cent on GDP in three years, and then 3pc within six. Basic pay would be increased while incentives and tax breaks for Britain’s defence industry and a new department for veterans would be introduced.

Pensions and welfare

Conservative: With the Tory “quadruple lock” plan already laid out, keeping other pensioner perks such as winter fuel payments could also be on the menu. A ‘Get Britain Working’ campaign is likely to mean a crackdown on benefits.

Labour: Has said it would bring back the lifetime cap on pension savings abolished by Jeremy Hunt. It would not commit to matching the Tories’ state pension tax plan, preferring instead to retain the triple lock of state pension rises in line with wage growth, inflation or 2.5 per cent – whichever is highest.

Lib Dems: Committed to the triple lock. Pensions would also be made “green”, with the party requiring that funds comply with Paris Agreement climate goals. They have also pledged compensation for the Waspi women born in the 1950s who were worst affected by state pension age reform.

Reform: The pension system would be reviewed and attempts to bring back up to two million people into the workplace would begin. All job seekers must find work in four months, accept a job after two offers or see their benefits withdrawn.

Policing and crime

Conservative: The focus may be on knife crime and the growing problem under Sadiq Khan’s mayoralty in London while pledging to sort out the policing of lower-level offences like burglary and antisocial behaviour, where Labour has painted a picture of a lawless Britain.

Labour: Has said it would halve serious violent crime in 10 years, putting an extra 13,000 officers on the beat reintroduce strengthened Asbos, and scrap the £200 rule on shoplifting.

Lib Dems: Promising to restore community policing, down by 4,500 officers under the Conservatives since 2015. The country’s 40 police and crime commissioner posts would be scrapped, with savings invested in front-line law enforcement.

Reform: Hire enough police so there are 300 officers per 100,000 people in England in Wales - a total of 40,000 new recruits - over five years. Veterans would be strongly preferred. Dealing and trafficking drugs would result in mandatory life imprisonment, while a new “substantial possession” offence would incur a heavy fine. Stop and search would be increased “substantially”, while all diversity, equality and inclusion roles would be scrapped.

Repeat violent offenders will get mandatory life sentences, while prison capacity will be increased by 10,000 places.

Migration

Conservative: Despite the Rwanda Bill and a vow to ‘stop the boats’, the Tories will not be committing to a cap on net migration, although Mr Sunak has promised to tighten the rules further on dependents.

Labour: A new Border Security Command forms the heart of plans for migrant Channel crossings, with counter-terror forces to “smash the criminal boat gangs”. Labour would scrap the Tories’ Rwanda Bill and has signalled a possible returns deal with the EU. It would recruit more than 1,000 caseworkers to cut the asylum backlog.

Lib Dems: The Lib Dems described the Rwanda Bill as a “moral vacuum where our asylum system should be”, and would instead “provide safe and legal routes to sanctuary for refugees”. A “dedicated unit outside the Home Office” would speed up the asylum process.

Reform: Freezing “non-essential” immigration, leaving the European Convention on Human Rights, introducing offshore processing to stop the boats and setting up a new immigration department make up some of the party’s key pledges. Mr Farage also wants to introduce a migrant tax forcing employers to pay a higher National Insurance (NI) rate on foreign workers.

Housing

Conservative: Likely to focus on planning reform of EU-era rules, a hobby horse of outgoing Housing Secretary Michael Gove which has been blamed for blocking 100,000 new homes.

Labour: Pledging to build 1.5 million new homes within five years, with “poor quality” green belt targeted, and to create “the next generation of new towns”. A target of home ownership of 70 per cent has been set, facilitated by a new mortgage guarantee scheme.

Lib Dems: Committed to building at least 150,000 new council and social homes each year. Local authorities would be given the power to end the “right to buy” and be allowed to buy land for housing based on the value of its current use, rather than the value after a planning application.

Reform: A review of the planning system would see development accelerated on brownfield sites and Britons will be prioritised for social housing over foreign nationals.