How to vote if your postal ballot does not arrive in time

Postal vote delays are being “urgently” investigated following concerns of late ballots raised in at least 91 constituencies, The Telegraph revealed on Monday.

Royal Mail has faced backlash for failing to deliver some ballots in time for the general election, leaving voters at risk of not being able to return their postal slips for polling day.

Kevin Hollinrake, the postal affairs minister, criticised the postal service for not recruiting “the right number of people” to deliver postal votes to the estimated 10 million people who applied for one.

Royal Mail has drafted in extra staff to work on election night to ensure ballots are collected from sorting offices and reach counts before polls close at 10pm tomorrow.

However, many voters remain concerned about how to make sure they can have their say.

Here is what to do to ensure your postal vote will definitely be counted in time.

What should I do if I have not received my postal vote?

If you are yet to receive a ballot in the post, you will still be able to vote in the general election.

Anyone in this situation must request a replacement postal ballot pack from their local authority in person, which can be done until 5pm on polling day.

To do this, you will be required to show ID at your local authority’s election office - not a polling station - usually located at their main council building or town hall.

If able to attend an election office, most local authorities will offer voters the option of completing their replacement ballot on site and handing it back immediately to ensure it is counted.

Voters may also nominate someone to collect this replacement pack on their behalf and one person can drop off up to five completed postal vote packs for friends and family.

You can find more information on where your constituency’s election office is located on the Electoral Commission website.

Alternatively, a replacement can be sent by post up to 5pm today, although there is no guarantee this would not also be impacted by postal delays.

You must contact your local electoral registration office to request the replacement via post, which you can search for here.

Can I return my postal vote to a polling station?

If you are still concerned about your postal vote being cast in time, voters may hand it into their local polling station or ask a trusted person to do so for them.

If opting for the latter, whoever returns your postal vote will be asked to complete a form at the polling station.

The deadline for delivering a postal vote by hand will be before the polls close at 10pm on Thursday and this is provided you have already received the ballot.

When do I need to cast my postal vote?

If you still choose to post your ballot, Royal Mail says it should be sent no later than today to ensure it arrives before final collection time.

The postal service have said extra staff will be on hand to collect last-minute ballots from sorting offices.

It is advised that postal voters fill out their forms and send them for free via the Post Office or a postbox as soon as they can. You do not need a stamp to do so.

Why have postal votes been delayed?

It is understood that there are several factors behind the delay including the short turnaround time for councils to process applications, problems with printers and issues with Royal Mail deliveries.

Mr Hollinrake pinpointed the problem as a “resourcing issue” within the postal service.

However, the courier blamed the delays on Rishi Sunak’s decision to call a snap election.

It called for a “review into the timetable for future elections”, to make sure that the postal voting system “works as smoothly as possible”.

Postal votes are estimated to account for between 20 and 25 per cent of all those voting in tomorrow’s election, increasing vastly in popularity since it was introduced in 2001.