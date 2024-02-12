Vote for The State’s Midlands high school boys basketball Player of the Week

It’s time to vote for The State’s high school boys basketball Player of the Week from Midlands-area high schools and games played from Feb. 5-10. Voting ends Friday at noon. The winner will be announced on Lou Bezjak’s Twitter page on Friday afternoon.

The nominees are listed below. Please note that these polls are not scientific and are meant to be just for fun.

Congrats to all the nominees. Cast your vote below the bios:

Boys Player of Week nominees

Alex Atkinson, Lower Richland: Senior averaged 16 points in Diamond Hornets wins, which included defeating Dreher for the Region 5-3A championship.

Justus Bell, Dutch Fork: Sophomore averaged 13 points and 11 rebounds in Silver Foxes’ two games last week.

Zion Brown, Westwood: Senior averaged 18.5 points, eight rebounds and 5.5 blocks in Redhawks’ two wins, including region-clinching win over Richland Northeast.

Yasir Cromer, River Bluff: Junior averaged 19 points, 5.5 assists, four rebounds and two steals in Gators’ two games last week.

Lamont Jackson, CA Johnson: Senior averaged 19.5 points in two games and scored 28 in the region-title clinching win over Great Falls.

Nic Nichols, Heathwood Hall: Junior averaged 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, three assists and shot 55.6% in Highlanders’ two games last week.

Will Olden, Blythewood: Senior averaged 17.5 points in Bengals’ two victories last week.

Asa Price, Eau Claire: Junior averaged 24 points in Shamrocks’ two wins over Columbia.

Will Willard, AC Flora: Junior had 18 points as Falcons knocked off No. 1 Ridge View.