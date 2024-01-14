Some voters braved blizzards to see candidates ahead of the Iowa Caucuses. See photos
A severe blizzard swept across Iowa Friday and Saturday, bringing the state's snow total to up to 20 inches of snow for the week.
As Iowa state officials warned against travel Saturday morning, many candidates continued with their campaign events in the final days before the Iowa Caucuses.
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks was rear-ended by a semitractor-trailer on her way to a campaign event for Nikki Haley Saturday. One Des Moines Register reporter, part of the USA TODAY Network, wondered why so many people were braving treacherous conditions to hear Vivek Ramaswamy — or anyone — speak at an in-person event as whiteout conditions persisted.
The blizzard may be easing, but an "arctic cold" is on the way, and Monday could be the coldest Caucus Day in history.
Here is a look at the conditions Iowans are facing to meet the candidates:
Trump arrived in Iowa Saturday, delayed by storm
The Donald Trump campaign on Friday canceled three of the rallies scheduled in Iowa during the weekend. Saturday he said he would be delivering a livestreamed speech from Iowa in the early evening.
Congresswoman involved in crash on her way to Haley's campaign event
U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks' staff say she is unhurt after her car was rear-ended by a semitractor-trailer on Saturday, causing her to miss a Nikki Haley campaign event where she was scheduled to speak.
U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, who represents northeast Iowa's 2nd District, took her place at the event.
"It's my pleasure to be with you today kind of subbing in for your congresswoman, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, who unfortunately had a little bit of travel trauma," Hinson told the crowd at the event.
Haley held virtual town halls Friday due to the storm.
Ramaswamy supporter drove 7 hours with limited visibility
Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy has tried to keep many of his scheduled events in person, despite the snowstorm.
One Ramaswamy supporter told the Des Moines Register he drove seven hours through the storm to come to a Friday event.
"The roads were very clear. The main part was the blowing snow where visibility would go down to, I think at times I could only see 50 feet in front of me," John Southerland told the Register.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis canceled several events Friday but was back to campaigning Saturday.
Contributing: Brianne Pfannenstiel, Marina Pitofsky, David Jackson, Savannah Kuchar, Rachel Looker; USA TODAY Network
