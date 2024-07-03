Votes rolling in for Nipissing First Nation election

It’s voting time in Nipissing First Nation, and there are options aplenty.

There are six in the running to become Chief. Scott McLeod is looking to secure another term – he’s held the position for nine years – but there are five others looking to lead the Nation. Cathy Bellefeuille, Rodney Commanda, Darlene Gingras, and Thomas Lambert are all contenders.

As is Marianne Couchie, who has also served nine years as Chief, and three years as Deputy Chief during her 12-year tenure on Council.

Nipissing First Nation is governed by a Chief, a Deputy Chief, and six councillors. A term lasts for three years, and once elected, the term begins on the first day of August, and ends on the last day of July, three years later.

Current councillors Joan McLeod-Shabogesic and Rick Stevens are running to keep their council seats, but June Commanda, Tyeler Commanda, Jane Commanda, and Deputy Chief Michael Sawyer are not.

In all, 13 candidates are vying for a council seat, including Yvette Bellefeuille, Brian Couchie, Corey Gingras, Priscilla Goulais, Roland Granger, and Anthony Laforge.

Jason Laronde is also asking for your vote, as are Michael McColman, Ron Penasse, Mary JoAnne Picard, and Samantha Stevens, along with the current councillors, Stevens and McLeod-Shabogesic.

An advance poll was held this past Saturday. BayToday reached out to Nipissing First Nation’s Electoral Officer, Fred Bellefeuille, who mentioned all was running smoothly. He noted that two years ago the First Nation began using OneFeather to facilitate online voting, and that’s been working very well, too.

Any member of Nipissing First Nation is eligible to vote electronically, via mail, or in person.

This Friday, July 5th, you can vote in person from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at either the Garden Village Community Centre at 36 Semo Road, Garden Village, or at the Duchesnay Community Hall at 520 A Couchie Memorial Drive, Duchesnay Village.

For more information, visit the Nipissing First Nation website.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

