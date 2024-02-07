‘Walking Dead’ actor to open restaurant in this SC city. Here’s where and when

A star of the television show “The Walking Dead” and its co-producer are opening a restaurant in Greenville’s West End.

It is the fifth location for Nic and Norman’s, a casual dining speakeasy that started in 2016 in Senioa, Georgia, about 30 minutes south of Atlanta. The restaurant is on Main Street and part of the backdrop of the ruthless Governor’s town of Woodbury on the show.

Senioa was also the filming location for the movie “Fried Green Tomatoes.”

Norman Reedus, who played the character Daryl Dixon on the show, and Greg Nicotero, special make-up effects supervisor and co-executive producer, are the owners. It will be located in a space formerly occupied by long-time gastropub Smoke on the Water, which is leaving downtown Greenville March 24 for a location near Interstate 85.

David Valentine, who will run Nic and Norman’s, told WYFF the building will be renovated with an opening date anticipated in August.

Smoke on the Water has been located in the 1800s-era building for 20 years.

Valentine owns a restaurant in downtown Greenville, Crust and Craft, which serves pizza and craft beer.

Nic and Norman’s also has locations in Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Lexington and Louisville in Kentucky.

The restaurant serves an assortment of hamburgers, pizza and dinner fare. It also serves brunch.

“The Walking Dead” aired on AMC from 2010 to 2022. Reedus is now starring in a spin-off featuring the Dixon character.

No need to worry about post-apocalyptic zombies darting out from the kitchen, though. The only tie to the zombie world is the TV work of the owners.